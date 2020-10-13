SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global implantable neurostimulators market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of neurological diseases and higher occurrence of associated chronic pain and discomfort are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of type, the spinal cord stimulators segment dominated the market with a share of 52.5% in 2019. As they are widely used in the non-malignant chronic neuropathic pain management which do not respond to pain medications

Based on application, the pain management segment dominated the market with a share of 65.1% in 2019 owing to the high prevalence of chronic pain disorders such as disk surgery pain, migraine, limb and leg pain, particularly with the aging population

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 49.2% in 2019 owing to continuous product launches by key players in this region. For instance, in November 2019 , Nevro Corporation announced the U.S. FDA approval and launch of Senza Omnia SCS system in the U.S. market to treat chronic pain.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Implantable Neurostimulators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Deep Brain Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/implantable-neurostimulators-market

The rising prevalence of neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, chronic pain, and depression will result in increased demand for implantable neurostimulators. According to the WHO, in 2020, around 50.0 million people worldwide are suffering from epilepsy. Implanted neurostimulators are used to control epileptic seizures. Thus, increasing people suffering from epilepsy is expected to boost the market growth.

Moreover, the growing base of the aging population is more susceptible to neurological disorders, which is anticipated to be a high-impact rendering driver for this market. According to the CDC, Parkinson's disease (PD) is mostly diagnosed in individuals above the age of 60 and it is projected that PD affects 1.0% of the people over the age of 60 to 4% by age of 80.