 

Implantable Neurostimulators Market Size Worth $11.0 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 11.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 10:05  |  67   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global implantable neurostimulators market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of neurological diseases and higher occurrence of associated chronic pain and discomfort are driving the market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • On the basis of type, the spinal cord stimulators segment dominated the market with a share of 52.5% in 2019. As they are widely used in the non-malignant chronic neuropathic pain management which do not respond to pain medications
  • Based on application, the pain management segment dominated the market with a share of 65.1% in 2019 owing to the high prevalence of chronic pain disorders such as disk surgery pain, migraine, limb and leg pain, particularly with the aging population
  • North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 49.2% in 2019 owing to continuous product launches by key players in this region. For instance, in November 2019, Nevro Corporation announced the U.S. FDA approval and launch of Senza Omnia SCS system in the U.S. market to treat chronic pain.

 Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Implantable Neurostimulators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Deep Brain Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/implantable-neurostimulators-market 

The rising prevalence of neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, chronic pain, and depression will result in increased demand for implantable neurostimulators. According to the WHO, in 2020, around 50.0 million people worldwide are suffering from epilepsy. Implanted neurostimulators are used to control epileptic seizures. Thus, increasing people suffering from epilepsy is expected to boost the market growth.

Moreover, the growing base of the aging population is more susceptible to neurological disorders, which is anticipated to be a high-impact rendering driver for this market. According to the CDC, Parkinson's disease (PD) is mostly diagnosed in individuals above the age of 60 and it is projected that PD affects 1.0% of the people over the age of 60 to 4% by age of 80.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Joint Collaboration Between Livox, Zhito and FAW Jiefang Propels Autonomous Heavy-Duty Truck Into ...
Food Cold Chain Market Size Worth USD 526.00 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 11.4%: Emergen Research
Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs
New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore to Transform Customer Experience through ...
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis: Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Intelligent Mobility Summit to Highlight Role of Digital Transformation in ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease