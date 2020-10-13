Tier-1 Telco in APAC Selects Allot Congestion Management for Quality of Experience Improvement and CAPEX Savings

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a Tier-1 fixed and mobile telecommunications provider in APAC has selected the Allot Smart family of traffic management and analysis solutions to optimize network performance. The solution is expected to reduce RAN CAPEX and improve quality of experience (QoE) up to a 30%* in heavily congested cells.

The implementation in the CSP’s network contains Allot Smart solutions including Allot ClearSee. Powered by inline deep packet inspection (DPI), the Allot solution captures a rich variety of network topology, application, user, and quality of experience (QoE) data in real-time. Allot ClearSee uses machine learning AI and closed-loop analytics to generate actionable intelligence from the service provider’s network traffic and drives automated network congestion management capabilities.

“Allot Smart solutions provide the CSP with our best-in-class congestion management which can help them offer better quality of experience to their customers,” said Mark Shteiman, Vice President of Product Management at Allot. “By implementing Allot’s traffic management and analysis solutions, they see a significant improvement in users’ QoE, by as much as 30% in heavily congested cells, while reducing CAPEX.”

* QoE improvement is defined by relative median PDCP delay reduction in congested cells.

