 

Tier-1 Telco in APAC Selects Allot Congestion Management for Quality of Experience Improvement and CAPEX Savings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 10:08  |  59   |   |   

Allot Smart Solution to Improve Quality of Experience by up to 30% in Heavily Congested Cells.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a Tier-1 fixed and mobile telecommunications provider in APAC has selected the Allot Smart family of traffic management and analysis solutions to optimize network performance. The solution is expected to reduce RAN CAPEX and improve quality of experience (QoE) up to a 30%* in heavily congested cells.

 

The implementation in the CSP’s network contains Allot Smart solutions including Allot ClearSee. Powered by inline deep packet inspection (DPI), the Allot solution captures a rich variety of network topology, application, user, and quality of experience (QoE) data in real-time. Allot ClearSee uses machine learning AI and closed-loop analytics to generate actionable intelligence from the service provider’s network traffic and drives automated network congestion management capabilities.

 

“Allot Smart solutions provide the CSP with our best-in-class congestion management which can help them offer better quality of experience to their customers,” said Mark Shteiman, Vice President of Product Management at Allot. “By implementing Allot’s traffic management and analysis solutions, they see a significant improvement in users’ QoE, by as much as 30% in heavily congested cells, while reducing CAPEX.”

 

For more information on Allot Smart solutions visit: https://www.allot.com/products-service-providers/network-intelligence- ...

 * QoE improvement is defined by relative median PDCP delay reduction in congested cells.

 

### 

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg
Allot
+972 549222294
sgreenberg@allot.com

Kimberly Velasco
Fusion PR for Allot
kimberly.velasco@fusionpr.com

Ehud Helft / Kenny Green
Allot Investor Relations
+1-646-688-3559
Allot@gkir.com

ALLOT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Telefónica Expands ‘Conexión Segura’ Security-as-a-Service Solution Powered by Allot to Protect Spanish SMBs from Cyberattacks