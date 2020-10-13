PrestoDoctor Co-Founder Rob Tankson to Speak at “Bridging the Gap” Medical Cannabis Conference
Mesquite, NV, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, NV/ October 13, 2020 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) proudly announces that Rob Tankson, COO and co-founder of PrestoDoctor will be a
featured speaker at The Medical Cannabis Conference 2020 at the University of Toronto Scarborough on October 13, 2020. Bridging the Gap: Exploring Potential Links Between Academia and the
Medical Cannabis Industry features leading experts in business and academia discussing pressing issues impacting the global industry. “PrestoDoctor made a strategic decision to
educate our patients about cannabis products, usage methods, and more,” COO Tankson said. “Scientific research documenting and exploring the benefits of cannabis is essential to bridge the gap
between helping society and using cannabis as a medicine. I’m pleased to be chosen to speak to such a luminary crowd about our experience”.
Mr Tankson is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13, 2020
9:10–10:00 am ET Kick-off Panel: Connecting Academia with Industry
3:15–4:00 pm ET Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Cannabis Industry
About PrestoDoctor
PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 14,000 5-star reviews www.prestodoctor.com
