PrestoDoctor Co-Founder Rob Tankson to Speak at “Bridging the Gap” Medical Cannabis Conference

Mesquite, NV, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, NV/ October 13, 2020 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) proudly announces that Rob Tankson, COO and co-founder of PrestoDoctor will be a featured speaker at The Medical Cannabis Conference 2020 at the University of Toronto Scarborough on October 13, 2020. Bridging the Gap: Exploring Potential Links Between Academia and the Medical Cannabis Industry features leading experts in business and academia discussing pressing issues impacting the global industry. “PrestoDoctor made a strategic decision to educate our patients about cannabis products, usage methods, and more,” COO Tankson said. “Scientific research documenting and exploring the benefits of cannabis is essential to bridge the gap between helping society and using cannabis as a medicine. I’m pleased to be chosen to speak to such a luminary crowd about our experience”.

Mr Tankson is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

9:10–10:00 am ET Kick-off Panel: Connecting Academia with Industry

3:15–4:00 pm ET Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Cannabis Industry



