 

DGAP-News Akarion and Hitachi Systems Security Working Together to Enhance Digital Trust

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2020, 10:46  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Akarion AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision
Akarion and Hitachi Systems Security Working Together to Enhance Digital Trust

13.10.2020 / 10:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linz, Austria - 13.10.2020 -

Akarion and Hitachi Systems Security (HISYS-SEC) have reached a mutual agreement to bring their business vision, know-how and expertise together and work on promoting digital trust. The goal of this collaboration is to provide a unique data protection and information security offering that meets the needs of a wide range of stakeholders. The collaboration will focus on three areas:

- Data Protection Officer as a Service (DPOaaS) and Chief Information Security Officer as a Service (CISOaaS),

- Privacy and security methods and practices, and

- Privacy and security awareness and training.

Specifically, Hitachi Systems Security and Akarion will work together to provide a holistic solution for managing organizational compliance that includes security, data protection, reliability and data ethics for corporate assets. To this end, Hitachi Systems Security will offer its data protection and information security services to its international customers based on the Akarion Compliance Cloud.

This innovative compliance management ecosystem by Akarion is a state-of-the-art software platform with modules for information security management, data protection management and other compliance management modules to help companies meet legal requirements. Complex regulatory requirements can be managed through a combination of best practices, intuitive design and state-of-the-art software development. In this way, existing and future compliance requirements of different industries and company sizes can be mapped.

Through the cooperation between Akarion and Hitachi System Security, we offer a strong, competitive product in the area of data protection and information security by bringing innovative Akarion products to the market with experienced Hitachi System Security consulting services while developing new business models and added value for the society.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Launches an Offering of approx. EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG startet Angebot von Wandelschuldverschreibungen in Höhe von etwa EUR 325 Mio.
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY UND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVESTIEREN 250 MIO. € IN EVOTEC SE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Covid19-Antigentest - Die Auslieferung läuft bereits
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE (1) 
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY AND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVEST € 250 M IN EVOTEC SE
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Ergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 deutlich oberhalb Prognose und Markterwartung
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...