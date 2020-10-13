DGAP-News: Akarion AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision Akarion and Hitachi Systems Security Working Together to Enhance Digital Trust 13.10.2020 / 10:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Akarion and Hitachi Systems Security (HISYS-SEC) have reached a mutual agreement to bring their business vision, know-how and expertise together and work on promoting digital trust. The goal of this collaboration is to provide a unique data protection and information security offering that meets the needs of a wide range of stakeholders. The collaboration will focus on three areas:

- Data Protection Officer as a Service (DPOaaS) and Chief Information Security Officer as a Service (CISOaaS),

- Privacy and security methods and practices, and

- Privacy and security awareness and training.

Specifically, Hitachi Systems Security and Akarion will work together to provide a holistic solution for managing organizational compliance that includes security, data protection, reliability and data ethics for corporate assets. To this end, Hitachi Systems Security will offer its data protection and information security services to its international customers based on the Akarion Compliance Cloud.

This innovative compliance management ecosystem by Akarion is a state-of-the-art software platform with modules for information security management, data protection management and other compliance management modules to help companies meet legal requirements. Complex regulatory requirements can be managed through a combination of best practices, intuitive design and state-of-the-art software development. In this way, existing and future compliance requirements of different industries and company sizes can be mapped.

Through the cooperation between Akarion and Hitachi System Security, we offer a strong, competitive product in the area of data protection and information security by bringing innovative Akarion products to the market with experienced Hitachi System Security consulting services while developing new business models and added value for the society.