NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the major reasons behind the huge 42.9% CAGR that is set to be witnessed in the global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market between 2020 and 2030 is the increase in the sales of tablets and smartphones. As a result, the industry revenue would grow from $37.0 billion in 2019 to more than $1,274.4 billion in 2030! Between 2019 and 2020, the number of smartphone users on this planet is expected to increase by 9.3%, to 3.5 billion, according to the research report published by P&S Intelligence.

This is vastly benefitting the AR and VR market, as smartphones and tablets are fast becoming a preferred hardware interface for deploying AR/VR products. To leverage the versatility of smartphones and tablets as AR/VR interfaces, several companies in the market are providing software development kits (SDKs) for the creation of AR/VR smartphone apps. Moreover, smartphone- and tablet-based AR/VR solutions are being provided for architecture, designing, furnishing, education, and e-commerce purposes.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the AR and VR market is being impacted negatively, because the lockdown implemented in various nations has resulted in a stoppage in the manufacturing and supply of devices. In addition, as a large number of people are working on reduced salaries or not working at all due to job cuts, they are not procuring non-essential goods, such as AR/VR consoles.

The consumer classification, under the application segment, held the largest share in the AR and VR market in the past, and the situation will remain unchanged in the years to come. As individuals become aware of the utility of the AR and VR technologies in their everyday life, they are rapidly procuring related devices. With the increasing disposable income, a rising number of consumers are spending on AR/VR-driven gaming solutions, as they now want a more immersive experience.

