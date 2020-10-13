RingCentral Video Receives W3 Gold Award

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that RingCentral Video (RCV) has been recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts with a W3 Gold award in the General Website Applications-Services category. RingCentral Video also received two W3 Silver awards for Best Visual Appeal - Experience and Best Visual Appeal - Utility.

“We’re really excited to see this recognition of our focus on building great user experiences that help people communicate with their colleagues and customers while working from anywhere,” said Michael Peachey, vice president, user experience at RingCentral. “We strive to create simple to use experiences, so that our users can easily connect and collaborate with anyone from anywhere using any device. We are happy that we are being recognized for the visual appeal and ease of use of RingCentral Video.”

The winners of the 15th Annual W3 Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. Receiving over 3,000 entries from across the globe, the W3 Awards honor outstanding websites, web marketing, web video, mobile sites/apps and social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide.

RingCentral Video (RCV), a reimagined video meetings experience, was launched in April 2020 and is already gaining momentum and recognition in the industry. Leveraging RingCentral’s open platform, RingCentral Video is offered as part of RingCentral’s differentiated Message Video Phone (MVP) Office solution. RingCentral Video addresses the demand in work from anywhere by leveraging next-generation technologies to enable a fast, unified, open, and trusted video meetings experience.

For more information on RingCentral Video, visit our website.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Office, Message Video Phone and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005383/en/