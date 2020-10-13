Pre Stabilisation Notice
PARIS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: 'synd manager'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named
below may stabilise the offer of the following securities
|The securities:
|Issuer:
|La Mondiale
|Guarantor (if any):
|NA
|
Aggregate nominal
amount:
|EUR Benchmark
|Description:
|Fixed due 20th April 2026
|Offer price:
|TBC
|Other offer terms:
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilising Manager(s):
|Barclays, HSBC, Natixis
|
Stabilisation period
expected to start on:
|13th October 2020
|
Stabilisation period
expected to end no later
than:
|19th November 2020
|
Existence, maximum size
& conditions of use of
over-allotment facility[1]:
|5% of the aggregate nominal amount
|Stabilisation Venue(s)
|Over the counter (OTC)
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
