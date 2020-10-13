Pre Stabilisation Notice

 

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: 'synd manager'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities

The securities:
Issuer: La Mondiale
Guarantor (if any): NA
Aggregate nominal
amount: 		EUR Benchmark                        
Description: Fixed due 20th April 2026         
Offer price: TBC                                            
Other offer terms:  
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): Barclays, HSBC, Natixis
Stabilisation period
expected to start on: 		13th October 2020
Stabilisation period
expected to end no later
than: 		19th November 2020
Existence, maximum size
& conditions of use of
over-allotment facility[1]: 		5% of the aggregate nominal amount
Stabilisation Venue(s) Over the counter (OTC)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

