Pre Stabilisation Notice

The securities: Issuer: La Mondiale Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal

amount: EUR Benchmark Description: Fixed due 20th April 2026 Offer price: TBC Other offer terms: Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): Barclays, HSBC, Natixis Stabilisation period

expected to start on: 13th October 2020 Stabilisation period

expected to end no later

than: 19th November 2020 Existence, maximum size

& conditions of use of

over-allotment facility[1]: 5% of the aggregate nominal amount Stabilisation Venue(s) Over the counter (OTC)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.