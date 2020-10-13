 

Icelandair Group hf. First day of trading in warrants

Warrants were issued to all investors that got allotted shares in the Company’s Offering that concluded on 17 September 2020. The Warrants have been delivered to investors and will start trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market today 13 October under the following ticker symbols: ICEAIRW130821, ICEAIRW180222 and ICEAIRW120822

Investors will be able to trade the Warrants independently of the shares until the start of their respective exercise periods which are as follows:

Warrant ticker Warrant
Class ISIN 		Trading period
closing date 		Exercise period Payment date Exercise price
ICEAIRW130821 IS0000032266 02.08.2021 03.-13.08.2021 19.08.2021 1.13
ICEAIRW180222 IS0000032258 07.02.2022 08.-18.02.2022 24.02.2022 1.22
ICEAIRW120822 IS0000032274 01.08.2022 02.-12.08.2022 18.08.2022 1.30

For all further information regarding the Warrants reference is made to the Company’s Prospectus, dated 8 October 2020.

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
 Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


