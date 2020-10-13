Icelandair Group hf. First day of trading in warrants
Warrants were issued to all investors that got allotted shares in the Company’s Offering that concluded on 17 September 2020. The Warrants have been delivered to investors and will start trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market today 13 October under the following ticker symbols: ICEAIRW130821, ICEAIRW180222 and ICEAIRW120822
Investors will be able to trade the Warrants independently of the shares until the start of their respective exercise periods which are as follows:
|Warrant ticker
|
Warrant
Class ISIN
|
Trading period
closing date
|Exercise period
|Payment date
|Exercise price
|ICEAIRW130821
|IS0000032266
|02.08.2021
|03.-13.08.2021
|19.08.2021
|1.13
|ICEAIRW180222
|IS0000032258
|07.02.2022
|08.-18.02.2022
|24.02.2022
|1.22
|ICEAIRW120822
|IS0000032274
|01.08.2022
|02.-12.08.2022
|18.08.2022
|1.30
For all further information regarding the Warrants reference is made to the Company’s Prospectus, dated 8 October 2020.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Icelandair Group hf. Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare