Completed Commissioning of Oiltanking MOGS Saldanha, South Africa

Oiltanking MOGS Saldanha (RF) (Pty) Ltd, a joint venture between Oiltanking GmbH, MOGS (Pty) Ltd and Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd (IDC) is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the first phase of the terminal which comprises nine tanks with a total storage capacity of 1.6 million cbm (9.9 million barrels).

The new crude oil terminal in the Port of Saldanha Bay is built as a state-of-the-art facility in accordance with the highest safety and environmental standards. The terminal is equipped to blend crude oil and be connected to an existing jetty which can handle vessels up to VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) size. To date, the terminal has successfully handled ten vessels.

A possible expansion would bring the total capacity of the terminal to 2.1 million cbm (13.2 million barrels) of storage capacity.

Dirk Exalto, CEO Oiltanking MOGS Saldanha, comments: "With the completion of this project we offer a new range of services in terms of crude oil logistics. I would like to thank our first moving clients entrusting us with the handling of their valuable products. The project would not have been successful without the teamwork displayed by all parties involved. I would specifically like to thank WBHO, as our main contractor, as well as the subcontractors, all other stakeholders and Oiltanking MOGS Saldanha colleagues for the hard work that made us reach this milestone in a joint effort."


Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading and logistics of energy & chemicals. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for petroleum products, gases and chemicals worldwide. The company owns and operates 64 terminals in 24 countries within Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of 20.2 million cbm.

MOGS (Pty) Ltd, established in 2007, is a leading South African based, black owned company and pan-African partner of choice in the consolidated mining services and oil & gas infrastructure sectors. MOGS is majority owned by Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), the community investment company of the Royal Bafokeng Nation Development Trust (RBNDT) with the remaining 49 percent of the shares being held by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). MOGS comprises two strategically important divisions - MOGS Mining Services and MOGS Oil & Gas.

IDC South Africa Ltd, established in 1940, is a national development finance institution set up to promote economic growth and industrial development. IDC is owned by the South African government under the supervision of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

For more information on Oiltanking, MOGS and IDC South Africa please visit www.oiltanking.com, www.mogs.co.za and www.idc.co.za.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dirk Exalto
CEO
Oiltanking MOGS Saldanha (RF) (Pty) Ltd
Tel. +27 82 3236 473
dirk.exalto@oiltanking.com



