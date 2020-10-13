Randomized Controlled Phase 3 Trial of Remestemcel-L for Reduced Mortality in COVID-19 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Surpasses 50% Enrollment

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, announced today that the randomized controlled Phase 3 trial of remestemcel-L on top of maximal care in ventilator-dependent patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19 infection has surpassed 50% enrollment. The trial’s primary endpoint is reduction in 30-day mortality relative to maximal care. ARDS continues to be the primary cause of death in COVID-19 patients.



Mesoblast Chief Medical Officer Dr Fred Grossman said: “There is an urgent need for targeted treatments to reduce the continued high mortality in COVID-19 ARDS patients who are dependent on mechanical ventilators. We expect to complete the enrollment target in this important trial by the end of the year as the enrollment rate continues to increase in line with the surge in new infections across the United States.”