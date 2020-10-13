 

Inozyme Pharma Appoints Yves Sabbagh, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Sabbagh Brings More Than 20 Years of Experience in Rare Genetic Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Research Development Programs

Company Announces Retirement of David Thompson, Ph.D.

– Company to Open New Laboratory Space to Increase R&D Capabilities

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton, today announced the appointment of Yves Sabbagh, Ph.D., as senior vice president and chief scientific officer, and the retirement of David Thompson, Ph.D., Inozyme’s former chief scientific officer.

Dr. Sabbagh brings to Inozyme more than 20 years of experience in rare genetic disorders and mineral metabolism with responsibilities leading to the identification and evaluation of novel therapeutic approaches and translating them into clinical candidates. Dr. Sabbagh will be responsible for expanding Inozyme’s proprietary pipeline by identifying and developing new therapeutics for monogenic and non-genetic diseases of abnormal mineralization.

“Yves is an accomplished and well-regarded scientist in the areas of renal, bone and mineral research and brings to Inozyme extensive management experience leading teams developing highly innovative drug candidates,” said Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Inozyme Pharma. “I want to express my deep appreciation for David’s extensive contributions over the last several years. He has been instrumental in establishing the research group at Inozyme and our portfolio of indications for INZ-701. We look forward to maintaining an active relationship with David in his new role as senior advisor to the Company and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Prior to joining Inozyme, Dr. Sabbagh served as the head of rare renal and musculoskeletal diseases research at Sanofi. Prior to that executive role, he held scientific roles of increasing responsibility at Sanofi and Genzyme Corporation spanning endocrine, renal and rare bone diseases including driving the strategy for bone indications. Prior to his corporate experience, he was an instructor at the Harvard Medical School in the Endocrine unit.

