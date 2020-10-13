Maxar Extends Contract with Esri to Provide Industry-Leading Satellite Imagery Basemaps and Expanded Rights for App Developers

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that its longtime partner Esri has signed a multi-million dollar contract extension to continue licensing data for the ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World through 2023. This expanded agreement ensures access to Maxar imagery by the millions of ArcGIS users worldwide. It also provides expanded rights to empower the growing community of Esri developers focused on commercial location-based applications to integrate Maxar imagery products for the first time.

Esri recently named Maxar a 2020 Cornerstone Partner, marking a 20-year partnership of dedication to the geographic information systems (GIS) community. Maxar continues to be Esri’s foundation imagery provider, supplying high-resolution satellite imagery for the Living Atlas of the World, a collection of geographic information layers and data sets for the world, including maps, apps and data layers and population statistics of all types. These Maxar products are available in the Living Atlas: