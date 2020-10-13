 

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.10.2020, 12:10  |  37   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey
(legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 12.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
2.3286 27760

total volume: 27760
total price: 64641.936
average price: 2.3286


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4732325
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
GVC Holdings PLC: Deutsche Sportwetten Lizenzen
Tipico erhält Lizenz für Sportwetten
Make some money: Die App, die zeigt, wie reich Du wirklich bist
Röchling Automotive bringt nachhaltigen Biokunststoff auf den Markt (FOTO)
Warum der Kauf auf Rechnung in Deutschland beliebter ist als in den USA (FOTO)
Versandapotheken kapern Tele-Ärzte
Trotec TAC V+: METRO und PENTAGAST vermarkten Hochleistungsluftreiniger exklusiv für die Gastronomie (FOTO)
Titel
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
Transformation der TUI Group: Aufsichtsrat beschließt Umbau der Konzernführung zum 1. Januar
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen ...
Ärger bei der Deutschen Bahn: Eisenbahnergewerkschaft "schockiert" über Brandbrief des Vorstands zur Frauenquote
Continentale Lebensversicherung: Fondsgebundene Basis-Renten - jetzt neu mit ETF
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
Wirtschaft im Erholungsmodus: Deloitte sieht in seinem CFO Survey deutlichen Wachstumstrend
Ultraschnelles Laden, Sharing-Optionen und Akku-Wechselstation: Aral eröffnet ersten "Mobility Hub" in Berlin (FOTO)
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
10:01 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
09:52 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
12.10.20
EANS-Kapitalmarktinformation: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Bekanntgaben zu Rückkaufprogrammen (Artikel 5 MAR)
10.10.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
10.10.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
10.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
10.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
10.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
08.10.20
EANS-Tip Announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act