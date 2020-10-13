Commencement of Production from Sara and Suri Leases and Settlement of Debentures

The gas production from the Sara and Suri leases is being sold to Konnect Gas (Private) Limited (“KGL”) pursuant to the terms of a previously-announced Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (“GSA”) between Jura’s wholly-owned subsidiary Spud Energy Pty Limited and KGL, and is entitled to a gas price of US$ 2.15/MMBtu. Jura’s principal shareholder, JS Energy Limited, holds 50,659,076 of Jura’s common shares, representing a 73.3% shareholding. JS Energy Limited and KGL have the same ultimate controlling shareholder, making Jura and KGL affiliates. The GSA was awarded to KGL after a public tender process, pursuant to the process required by the Government of Pakistan, and the terms of the GSA were approved by the independent directors of Jura.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") announced today that commercial production has commenced from the Sara and Suri leases under a third party sale arrangement. The current production from the fields is approximately 0.25 MMcf/d (net to Jura 0.15 MMcf/d) which is expected to be gradually enhanced to approximately 1 MMcf/d (net to Jura 0.60 MMcf/d).

The Sara and Suri leases cover an area of approximately 106.54 square kilometres and are located in the Ghotki district, in the Sindh Province of Pakistan.

Jura is the operator of the Sara and Suri leases with a 60% working interest.

Jura also announced today that it has successfully completed the settlement of its US$ 3.5 million debentures pursuant to a notice of redemption issued in accordance with the terms of the Debentures Indenture.

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

