Spectrum Brands Holdings Appoints Gautam Patel and Anne S. Ward to the Board of Directors
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, today announced the appointments of Gautam Patel and Anne S. Ward to its Board of Directors, each an independent, highly qualified, and diverse background candidate.
“We are very pleased to welcome Gautam and Anne as our new independent directors. They join our team during an exciting time as a home essentials company. We look forward to drawing on Gautam’s extensive knowledge in mergers and acquisitions, financings, and investments across a broad range of sectors and Anne’s extensive knowledge in personal care and home essential products across a broad range of consumer brands. Their backgrounds and experiences complement and enhance the skillset of our Board and provide additional resources to our management team. Their additions to our Board also reflect the dialogue we had with our shareholders and our commitment to having a highly skilled Board with a significant variety of expertise and experiences and diversity across race, gender, and ethnicity,” said David Maura, Chairman and Chief Executive Offer of Spectrum Brands.
In addition, as part of the Company’s shareholder engagement program and its commitment to improved corporate governance, the Board also adopted a Board Diversity Policy. A copy of this policy can be found on the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com under “Investor Relations-Corporate Governance Documents”.
Mr. Gautam Patel, age 48, serves as Managing Director of Tarsadia Investments, a private investment firm based in Newport Beach, California, which he joined in 2012. In that role, Mr. Patel has led a team of investment professionals to identify, evaluate, and execute principal control equity investments across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and technology. Prior to joining Tarsadia in 2012, Mr. Patel served as Managing Director at Lazard, where he led financial and strategic advisory efforts in sectors including transportation and logistics, private equity, and healthcare. Mr. Patel joined Lazard as an associate in 1999, after graduating from business school. From 1994 to 1997, Mr. Patel was an Analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions as well as high-yield and equity financings. Mr. Patel is currently a Board Member of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) as well as several private companies including Kashiv Biosciences, Asana Biosciences, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LERETA and AIONX Antimicrobial Technologies. Mr. Patel also serves on the board of Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education, a New York based non-profit organization which aims to empower children through arts based education. Mr. Patel received a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College, a B.S. from Harvey Mudd College, an MSc from the London School of Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
