Spectrum Brands Holdings Appoints Gautam Patel and Anne S. Ward to the Board of Directors

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, today announced the appointments of Gautam Patel and Anne S. Ward to its Board of Directors, each an independent, highly qualified, and diverse background candidate.

“We are very pleased to welcome Gautam and Anne as our new independent directors. They join our team during an exciting time as a home essentials company. We look forward to drawing on Gautam’s extensive knowledge in mergers and acquisitions, financings, and investments across a broad range of sectors and Anne’s extensive knowledge in personal care and home essential products across a broad range of consumer brands. Their backgrounds and experiences complement and enhance the skillset of our Board and provide additional resources to our management team. Their additions to our Board also reflect the dialogue we had with our shareholders and our commitment to having a highly skilled Board with a significant variety of expertise and experiences and diversity across race, gender, and ethnicity,” said David Maura, Chairman and Chief Executive Offer of Spectrum Brands.