 

ProMIS Neurosciences’ Neil Cashman to Speak at Protein Misfolding Drug Discovery Conference

ProMIS’ proprietary drug discovery and development platform highlighted for ability to create novel antibodies, diagnostics and vaccine candidates for neurodegenerative diseases

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Neil Cashman will be a member of the Speaking Faculty at the inaugural Protein Misfolding Drug Discovery Summit on October 28-29, 2020. Dr. Cashman joins speaking faculty from AbbVie, Neurimmune, Cambridge University Centre for Misfolding Diseases & Wren Therapeutics, Northwestern University, Prothena, Treventis and Yumanity to discuss the accelerated development of therapies for unmet neurodegenerative, metabolic and ophthalmic diseases as well as cancer.

Proteins that misfold and aggregate to form toxic oligomers in the central nervous system are considered a root cause of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). These diseases lack effective therapies in large part because classical drug discovery and development approaches cannot selectively target the toxic oligomer with adequate precision. At this inaugural conference, intended to help shift this drug design and discovery paradigm, Dr. Cashman will highlight the unique ability of ProMIS’ proprietary drug discovery and development platform to address this enormous unmet need in his presentation, “Precision immunotherapies for protein misfolding diseases: the ProMIS platform.”

The ProMIS platform relies on a proprietary blend of physics, biology and supercomputing to rapidly and cost-effectively identify unique binding sites, called disease-specific epitopes (DSEs), on complex protein structures. ProMIS uses these DSEs to create peptide antigens, which are novel drug development tools that precisely mirror the sequence and shape (conformation) of these DSEs. This unique process enables the creation of antibody and vaccine candidates and potential diagnostics that are selective for the toxic form of proteins responsible for disease. Presently, the ProMIS portfolio in neurodegenerative diseases includes antibody therapeutic candidates for AD, PD and ALS, in addition to the recently announced development of a multivalent vaccine for AD.

