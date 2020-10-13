InspireMD Announces Renowned Interventional Cardiologist Gary S. Roubin, M.D., Ph.D., to Join Board of Directors

“The CGuard EPS carotid stent with the unique MicroNet platform has demonstrated a true clinical advantage in served markets around the world. This carotid stent represents a major advancement in Carotid Artery Stenting (CAS). Multiple clinical studies outside the U.S. and extensive clinical practice experience have demonstrated superior outcomes compared to currently available technology. I’m honored to join InspireMD’s Board of Directors, as the Company now has the opportunity to expand globally. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter at InspireMD and working closely with management and the Board to bring this remarkable technology to the U.S. market” said Dr. Roubin.



During his tenure as Chief of Interventional Cardiology at The University of Alabama at Birmingham and later as Department Chairman and Chief of Service of the Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiac and Vascular program in New York, he helped bring both programs to international standing in peripheral, neurovascular, and cardiac interventions. Dr. Roubin’s vast clinical experience has enabled him to recognize technical innovations that improve patient outcomes. He has been central to the success of several biotech startup businesses and is the named inventor on 10 issued U.S. and EU patents and 41 additional patent applications worldwide.

Dr. Roubin played a pivotal role in the success of Mednova Inc., which was acquired by Abbott Vascular, resulting in the introduction and marketing in the U.S. of the top selling carotid embolic protection system (NAV6) and stent system (XACT). From 2002-2003, he served as Chief Medical Officer of the Medicines Company during the successful release of its Angiomax product. Most recently, he cofounded Essential Medical Inc., which has had success in bringing a large bore vascular closure device to world markets and was recently acquired by Teleflex Inc.