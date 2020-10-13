MediciNova Announces Positive Findings on MN-001 (tipelukast) in Acute Liver Injury Model to be Presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced positive findings from a study evaluating MN-001 (tipelukast) in an acute liver injury model will be presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 (TLMdX), an event of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The study is the results of a collaborative effort between MediciNova and Dr. Craig McClain and Dr. Leila Gobejishvili at the University of Lousiville School of Medicine.



The poster presentation entitled "MODULATION OF TGFβ1 SIGNALING BY INTERACTION OF cAMP EFFECTORS AND TGFβ1 TYPE I RECEPTOR IN HEPATIC STELLATE CELLS" is authored by principal researcher, Dr. Leila Gobejishvili, Associate Professor, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.