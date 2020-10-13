 

NICE to Showcase Strategies for Driving Agile Customer and Employee Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 12:30  |  30   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the launch of new virtual events presenting thought leadership and best practices for ensuring extraordinary experiences in the face of dynamic change. While many organizations have ensured business continuity by having employees operate remotely from home or in hybrid remote/in-office environments, neither the pandemic nor the pace of change is showing signs of abating. Agility in understanding the implications of change and swiftly making critical decisions that drive unparalleled customer and employee satisfaction is pivotal to business success. This series of virtual events, named 'Agile Customer Experience: Leadership for a New Reality' will demonstrate how organizations can leverage intelligent analytics, automation, cloud and WFM technology to deliver agile customer experiences that generate loyalty. For more information or to sign up, please click here.

This series of virtual events will feature revered analysts and NICE product leaders sharing steps companies can immediately take to empower agents as they work remotely and drive workforce agility. Analyst firms slated to present include Aberdeen, DMG Consulting, McGee-Smith Analytics and more. Key virtual events in the series include:

Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, NICE, said. “While a lot has changed in the past six months, the importance of customer and employee experiences has not. Agility in rapidly adapting to change, whether in customer or employee needs or the business environment, directly impacts loyalty and determines the leaders of tomorrow. We're pleased to bring this series of virtual events to help organizations deliver agile customer experiences and stay on the winning side of the finish line."

Seite 1 von 3
NICE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
NICE Recognized as a Robotic Process Automation Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Third Consecutive Year
05.10.20
NICE Actimize Announces ENGAGE LIVE, The Largest Virtual Financial Crime Risk Management Customer Event of the Year, Focused on the Power of Always On AI
22.09.20
NICE Announces the 2020 PSAPs’ Finest Award Winners Honoring Dedicated Emergency Communications Professionals
17.09.20
NICE Actimize Achieves Highest Score in Aite Group’s Global Fraud and Money Laundering Case Management Report
16.09.20
NICE Robotic Process Automation Ranked the Market Leader in Attended RPA by Zinnov, Driven by NEVA and Unparalleled AI
15.09.20
NICE inContact CXone Delivers Best-In-Class Contact Center Capabilities to Ergon Energy Retail
14.09.20
NICE Honors CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions Live, Celebrating the Delivery of Exceptional Experiences and CX Agility Through Innovation