NICE to Showcase Strategies for Driving Agile Customer and Employee Experiences

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the launch of new virtual events presenting thought leadership and best practices for ensuring extraordinary experiences in the face of dynamic change. While many organizations have ensured business continuity by having employees operate remotely from home or in hybrid remote/in-office environments, neither the pandemic nor the pace of change is showing signs of abating. Agility in understanding the implications of change and swiftly making critical decisions that drive unparalleled customer and employee satisfaction is pivotal to business success. This series of virtual events, named 'Agile Customer Experience: Leadership for a New Reality' will demonstrate how organizations can leverage intelligent analytics, automation, cloud and WFM technology to deliver agile customer experiences that generate loyalty. For more information or to sign up, please click here.

This series of virtual events will feature revered analysts and NICE product leaders sharing steps companies can immediately take to empower agents as they work remotely and drive workforce agility. Analyst firms slated to present include Aberdeen, DMG Consulting, McGee-Smith Analytics and more. Key virtual events in the series include: