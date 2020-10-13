Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce additional results from the new high grade prospect, Koula, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire.
Séguéla Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire:
Highlights from Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling
Koula
- 4 metres (“m”) at 108.9 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) in drill hole SGRC919 from 32m including
- 1m at 174.5 g/t Au from 32m and
- 1m at 257.0 g/t Au from 34m
- 9m at 49.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGDD072 from 73m including
- 1m at 201.0 g/t Au from 74m
- 9m at 30.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD935 from 205m including
- 3m at 81.8 g/t Au from 211m
- 32m at 8.9 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC920 from 138m including
- 2m at 28.6 g/t Au from 141m and
- 3m at 31.4 g/t Au from 157m
- 18m at 8.8 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC922 from 25m including
- 2m at 49.8 g/t Au from 31m
- 25m at 7.4 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC930 from 135m including
- 2m at 43.7 g/t Au from 140m and
- 1m at 25.3 g/t Au from 143m
- 11m at 11.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC929 from 79m including
- 1m at 101.0 g/t Au from 86m
- 19m at 5.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC916 from 88m including
- 1m at 18.0 g/t Au from 92m and
- 1m at 28.8 g/t Au from 106m
“With this second round of drilling results, the Koula prospect is rapidly demonstrating its potential to add material value to the Séguéla Gold Project,” stated John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Koula was a recent addition to what is already a considerable portfolio of prospects and is continuing to demonstrate many similarities to the high-grade Ancien deposit with comparable consistency and style of the high grade core, alteration style and southerly plunging nature. With a fourth rig due to join the program in the coming days, we are looking forward to seeing this high grade prospect emerge as high value deposit – joining Antenna, Ancien, Agouti and Boulder in the forthcoming Feasibility Study.
