ITT to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Results on October 30

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results on the investor relations section of its website at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, October 30, 2020. At 9 a.m. Eastern Time, senior management will review the third-quarter financial and operating results and answer questions during an investor briefing.

The briefing can be accessed live by calling +1 (706) 643-7542 (ID#: 9518509). A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.