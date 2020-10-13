 

Nomad Foods to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-855-327-6837 and international listeners may dial +1-631-891-4304. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast. Both can be accessed at Nomad Foods’ website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 10011433.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

14.09.20
Nomad Foods Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

03.08.20
Nomad Foods Ltd.