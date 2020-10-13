Stork Awarded 3-Year Maintenance Contract by Shell & Esso Joint Venture NAM in the Netherlands

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a three-year maintenance contract by NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij), a joint venture between Shell and Esso, in the Netherlands. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2020.

Stork will provide all daily maintenance and rapid response services as well as deliver engineering, project and turnaround-related services for the three NAM onshore production areas including all greenfield and brownfield projects in the Netherlands.

“We are very pleased that NAM selected Stork to be their partner of choice for the coming years,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork. “Stork is aligned with NAM’s commitment to be the world’s best late-life-asset operator in a rapidly changing energy market and we are fully committed to support NAM on its journey.”

“This award recognizes Stork’s ability to create value, be cost competitive and perform safely and with excellence in partnership with our clients,” said Alejandro Escalona, Stork’s regional vice president, Europe.

“I am looking forward to deepening the collaboration with our long-term partner Stork through these contracts. Stork offers great complementary capability to NAM and I am looking forward to jointly creating sector-leading performance in health, safety and environment, cost and operations up time,” said Wessel de Haas, asset manager, onshore for NAM.

The three-year maintenance contract began in August 2020 and has extension options. Stork has been providing maintenance solutions to NAM for more than 20 years.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance and to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients’ business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values— Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence—we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS, LinkedIn.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 45,000 employees build a better world and provide sustainable solutions by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed projects. Fluor had revenue of $14.3 billion in 2019 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

