Quhuo Announces Equity Investment in Lailai

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) (“Quhuo,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a leading tech-enabled workforce operational solution platform in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive investment agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire a 54.22% equity interest in Lailai Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Lailai”), an on-demand workforce platform that specializes in housekeeping solutions for hotels and B&Bs, for a total consideration of approximately RMB133.0 million in the form of cash and the Company’s securities in aggregate.



According to the Agreement, the Company agreed to issue 1,357,759 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (“Consideration Shares”) to the selling shareholders of Lailai under a private placement pursuant to an exemption or exclusion from the registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933. The Consideration Shares will be subject to relevant restrictions on transfer. The Company has agreed to repurchase the Consideration Shares or pay the balance of the resale price if the resale price of the Consideration Shares falls below an indicative minimum price within a certain period after the transfer restrictions expire.