Sonic Automotive Schedules Release of 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it will release fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 by 7:00 A.M. (Eastern). Senior management will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern).

To access the live broadcast of the call over the internet, please go to ir.sonicautomotive.com. The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at: