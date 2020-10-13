Sonic Automotive Schedules Release of 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it will release fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 by 7:00 A.M. (Eastern). Senior management will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern).
To access the live broadcast of the call over the internet, please go to ir.sonicautomotive.com. The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
Domestic: (833) 519-1243
International: (914) 800-3816
Conference ID: 2553839
A conference call replay will be available one hour following the call for 14 days and can be accessed by calling:
Domestic: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 2553839
Investor presentation and earnings press release materials for the Company’s earnings conference call will be accessible beginning the morning of the conference call on the Company’s website at ir.sonicautomotive.com.
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com. EchoPark Automotive is an operating segment within the Company that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales and provides a unique guest experience unlike traditional used car stores. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005128/en/Sonic Automotive (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare