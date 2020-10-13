 

G4S plc Updated Financial Calendar for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020   

13 October 2020

G4S PLC

 UPDATED FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2020

G4S plc (“G4S”), the world’s leading international security solutions provider, announces it will be publishing its update for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 on 14 October 2020.

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the world’s leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in around 85 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

For further enquiries, please contact: 
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 963 3189
Media enquiries:
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 7595 523483

                                               

LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12


