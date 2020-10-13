Takeda Accelerates Digital Transformation with Accenture and AWS

Power of Three: Takeda Launches Cloud-Driven Business Transformation with Accenture and AWS (Photo: Business Wire)

Not only will patients benefit from Takeda’s ability to respond with greater speed, agility, and insights across the value chain, but customers, employees, and partners will also benefit. This long-term collaboration will fuel Takeda’s cloud-driven business transformation by modernizing platforms, accelerating data services, establishing an internal engine for innovation, and equipping Takeda’s employees with new skills and ways of working.

“By combining the power of three organizations, Takeda is making a bold move to be at the intersection of human health, technology and business growth,” said Christophe Weber, Takeda president and chief executive officer. “My vision is that, in less than ten years, every Takeda employee will be empowered by an artificial intelligence assistant to help make better decisions, enabling us to deliver transformative therapies and better experiences to patients, physicians and payers faster than previously possible. Together, Accenture and AWS will propel Takeda further than we could alone to make this vision a reality.”

Taking a cloud-first technology approach will create a more scalable, reliable and secure architecture and eliminate unnecessary integration activities. By moving 80% of applications to the cloud, Takeda will remove non-differentiating technology, reduce its internal data center footprint, and decrease capital expenditures.

“By leveraging the most comprehensive set of cloud services in the industry, innovators like Takeda can cut costs, time to insight and discovery, and improve patient experiences,” said Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of AWS. “The breadth and depth of AWS services enable Takeda to quickly and efficiently discover, develop, and manufacture therapeutics securely and compliantly. We’re excited to continue our work with Takeda as they innovate to deliver accessible and promising new therapies to save lives.”