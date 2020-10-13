TransEnterix Announces First Pediatric Surgical Cases with Senhance Surgical System

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that surgeons at Maastricht University Medical Center+ (MUMC+) in the Netherlands, have successfully operated on multiple pediatric patients, becoming the first pediatric surgical program in the world to utilize the Senhance Surgical System and integrate digital laparoscopy with instruments as small as 3 mm into their standard of surgical care.

“Pediatric surgery is a field that demands precision, control and minimal invasiveness. The Senhance System is designed to maximize control of instruments as small as 3 mm and be compatible with small scopes while also retaining the sense of touch through haptic feedback,” said Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransEnterix. “This is the first time that 3 mm instruments have been used in robotic pediatric surgery and MUMC+ is the first hospital to initiate a pediatric surgery program with Senhance. We will continue to work with their excellent surgeons to build a successful clinical program and grow the adoption of Senhance in pediatric surgery.”