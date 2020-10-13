 

Flexion Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Third-Quarter 2020 ZILRETTA Net Sales of Approximately $23.6 Million

Company to hold conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced preliminary ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) net sales of $23.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are very pleased with our commercial performance in the third quarter, which reflects strong quarter-over-quarter growth. While it remains impossible to fully predict how COVID-19 might impact our business over the coming months, it is highly encouraging to see sales that are more in line with our pre-pandemic expectations,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion Therapeutics. “Each year, healthcare providers administer approximately eight million intra-articular injections to help patients manage osteoarthritis knee pain. As clinicians gain more and more experience with ZILRETTA, we firmly believe it will come to be recognized as a best-in-class treatment option for those patients, and we will work tirelessly to achieve its full potential.”

ZILRETTA Cumulative Commercial Metrics
Since the launch of ZILRETTA in November 2017 through September 30, 2020:

  • 4,072 of 5,400 target accounts had purchased ZILRETTA, reflecting growth of 214 new purchasing accounts vs June 30, 2020 when 3,858 accounts had purchased product.
  • 77% of purchasing accounts (3,153) placed at least one reorder up from 2,983 accounts that had reordered ZILRETTA as of June 30, 2020.
  • 1,137 accounts had made ZILRETTA purchases of more than 50 units; 1,143 accounts had purchased 11 to 50 units; and 1,792 accounts had purchased between 1 and 10 units.
  • Accounts that had purchased more than 50 ZILRETTA units accounted for 258,562 of the total 295,641 ZILRETTA units purchased.

This financial information is preliminary and subject to adjustment. Flexion expects to report its complete third-quarter financial results in early November.

Conference Call
Flexion’s management will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Investors” tab on the Flexion Therapeutics website, and a replay will be available online after the call. For those planning to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 855-770-0022 for domestic participants and 908-982-4677 for international participants, with Conference ID #1222469. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

