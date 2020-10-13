 

JAXJOX, the Leading Fitness Technology Company, Secures £7.7M in Series A Funding

Investment will propel UK launch of JAXJOX InteractiveStudio, an all-in-one, connected home fitness studio with AI performance tracking 

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JAXJOX, the global fitness technology company known for its innovative workout equipment and platform, today announced that it has secured £7.7M in a Series A round of funding with investors Dowgate Capital Ltd. and entrepreneur Nigel Wray, bringing total funding raised to date £13M. The funding is set to expand development of the highly anticipated JAXJOX InteractiveStudio, the world's first digital at-home fitness platform with connected free-weight equipment that creates personalised data points based on the user's performance, and hits the UK market early 2021.

In 2019, JAXJOX debuted the KettlebellConnect, the first smart kettlebell with adjustable weights, at CES where the connected fitness tech received rave reviews. The months that followed saw the company roll out its second product the Foam RollerConnect and announce a heavyweight worldwide distribution partnership with Apple, which has accelerated the company's global expansion in EMEA and APAC regions. The global fitness company revolutionising the health and wellness industry has seen 10x growth year over year and tripled the number of employees. In August, JAXJOX moved headquarters to a 10,000 sq ft studio in the US to expand its workout content offering for live and on-demand classes covering a wide variety of categories including strength, cardio, functional-training and recovery.

Stephen Owusu, JAXJOX inventor and Co-Founder, said: "When we created JAXJOX, we set out to reimagine free-weight equipment like dumbbells and kettlebells and create technology that was built into the products to track a user's performance during a workout, giving them the freedom to workout anywhere. We believe that, for users, tracking power generated while lifting will become as important as tracking your heart rate while running.The funding will ensure that we're able to meet the demand for those working out from home in a way that helps them achieve wellness goals with leading-edge technology that doesn't take up too much physical space in the home and tracks performance to help make targets attainable."

