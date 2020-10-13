Rockwell Automation Opens Registration for the 29th Automation Fair At Home – A New, Primarily Virtual Experience

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, along with its PartnerNetwork, today announced registration is now open for Automation Fair At Home , the company’s 29 th signature annual showcase experience. Bringing together customers, partners and distributors, this year’s event will primarily be held virtually with limited onsite sessions at the company’s Milwaukee headquarters if conditions permit. Taking place Nov. 16-20, the event will bring together makers, builders and innovators from around the globe to discover how the latest innovations in industrial automation can make their businesses more intelligent, connected and productive.

“Our customers look forward to Automation Fair every year to explore what’s next in their digital transformation journey, and no one is better positioned to help them bring together the value of information technology and industrial operational technology than Rockwell Automation and its partners,” said Tina Dear, vice president of marketing, Rockwell Automation. “We’ve blazed new trails and explored new technologies to make this year’s Automation Fair At Home experience a dynamic, interactive, world-class virtual event.”

The remote sessions and experiences will feature thought-leadership keynote presentations, innovative product and solution demos, technical training, industry forums and the opportunity to interact with executives and technology experts. If conditions permit, there will be physical elements: small, in-person group experiences and curated tours at company headquarters in Milwaukee of its Digital Engineering Hall, Digital Thread Experience, and Products & Technology Showcase.

“We want to provide our customers with options to attend based on what works best for them, with the confidence that we are implementing the recommended protocols and ensuring safety is paramount,” Dear said.

New Technologies and Solutions

The virtual trade show will showcase interactive exhibits featuring the newest products, solutions and services. Attendees can experience the latest innovations first-hand and talk to experts.