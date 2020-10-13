 

ABBYY Timeline 5 Adds Task Mining Capabilities to Connect People, Processes and Content

ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company, today announced the launch of Timeline 5, the only end-to-end Process Intelligence platform that delivers 360-degree visibility into business operations by combining insights from people, processes and content. Leveraging its new task mining capabilities and patent-pending process mining technology, Timeline analyzes desktop user interaction data and seamlessly links it with process details mined from system event data, enabling organizations to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience and accelerate impactful digital transformation initiatives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, two-thirds (66.7%) of organizations encountered broken processes, according to a global Forrester study conducted in Q1 20201. Companies are struggling to fully realize the potential of digital transformation initiatives because they don’t have visibility into their business processes. The primary cause of these challenges is that their Business Process Management (BPM), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and process mining tools lack the ability to understand the details of variable processes all the way down to the steps users take.

“With our new task mining capabilities, we continue to set the bar for Process Intelligence tools, enabling our customers to realize the alignment of their people, processes and data critical to the success of their digital transformation efforts,” commented Scott Opitz, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. “The addition of these new capabilities to ABBYY’s Digital Intelligence platform will allow organizations to better identify, design, implement and monitor their RPA, Analytic Process Automation and Intelligent Document Processing initiatives so they can realize the greatest returns on those investments.”

ABBYY Timeline goes beyond existing approaches to process discovery and mining by combining complete visibility into business processes with insights from unstructured and semi-structured content delivered by ABBYY’s market-leading Content Intelligence suite. According to Gartner, the platform is positioned to “uniquely address content/case-based digital transformation initiatives, providing end-to-end visibility into highly variable content-centric processes and how they are performing to identify challenges, improve efficiencies and enhance customer experiences.”2

