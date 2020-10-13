First Republic Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“First Republic’s client-centric business model delivered another quarter of safe, consistent growth,” said Jim Herbert, Founder, Chairman and CEO of First Republic. “Lending, deposits and wealth management all continued to grow strongly due to our focus on exceptional, differentiated client service.”

Financial Results

Year-over-year: Revenues were $1.0 billion, up 19.6%. Net interest income was $830.3 million, up 19.5%. Net income was $293.1 million, up 24.8%. Diluted earnings per share of $1.61, up 22.9% (included $0.09 positive impact from discounts on loans sold, insurance proceeds and an amended tax return refund). Tangible book value per share was $55.00, up 12.6%.

Loan originations totaled $12.2 billion, our best quarter ever.

Net interest margin was 2.71%, compared to 2.70% for the prior quarter.

Efficiency ratio was 60.7%, compared to 62.0% for the prior quarter.

Continued Capital and Credit Strength

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.38%.

Nonperforming assets remained at a low 12 basis points of total assets.

Net charge-offs were only $1.7 million, or less than 1 basis point of average loans.

Continued Franchise Development

Year-over-year: Loans totaled $102.7 billion, up 19.0% (excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and for sale loans). Deposits were $104.4 billion, up 21.8%. Wealth management assets were $168.2 billion, up 19.9%. Wealth management revenues were $126.8 million, up 10.5%.



“We’re very pleased with the double-digit growth of revenue, net interest income and earnings per share, both this quarter and year to date,” said Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. “Credit quality, capital and liquidity remain strong. We’re pleased to have raised $500 million of Tier 1 fixed-for-life perpetual, preferred stock during the quarter at the lowest dividend rate ever for a bank.”

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share

The Bank declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.20 per share of common stock, which is payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2020. The current quarterly dividend is an increase over last year, our ninth consecutive year of dividend increases.

Strong Asset Quality

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were only 12 basis points of total assets at September 30, 2020.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $28.5 million, which was driven by loan growth and an economic outlook reflecting the impact of COVID-19. For the first nine months of 2020, the provision for credit losses was $122.0 million, with net loan charge-offs of only $3.0 million.

Continued Capital Strength

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.38% at September 30, 2020, up from 8.15% at June 30, 2020.

During the third quarter, the Bank issued $500.0 million of 4.125% Noncumulative Perpetual Series K Preferred Stock, which qualifies as Tier 1 capital. In addition, on October 9, 2020, the Bank redeemed the $100.0 million of outstanding shares of its 5.70% Noncumulative Perpetual Series F Preferred Stock.

The Bank has not and does not engage in common stock buybacks.

Tangible Book Value Growth

Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2020 was $55.00, up 12.6% from a year ago.

Continued Franchise Development

Loan Originations

Loan originations were $12.2 billion for the quarter, up 11.6% from the same quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in single family lending.

Single family loan originations were 56% of the total for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. In addition, multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 9% of total originations, and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 50%.

Loans, excluding PPP loans and loans held for sale, totaled $102.7 billion at September 30, 2020, up 19.0% compared to a year ago primarily due to increases in single family and multifamily loans.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

Loan modifications to those borrowers experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 (not classified as troubled debt restructurings) totaled $3.9 billion, and were 3.7% of total loans.

The Bank has limited exposure to several of the areas most directly impacted by COVID-19, such as the retail, hotel and restaurant industries, which totaled $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, only 2.3% of total loans. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank had modifications of these portfolios for $640 million, or 26%.

Deposit Growth

Total deposits increased to $104.4 billion, up 21.8% compared to a year ago, and had an average rate paid of 21 basis points during the quarter.

At September 30, 2020, checking deposit balances were 64.8% of total deposits.

Investments

Total investment securities at September 30, 2020 were $18.7 billion, a 7.1% increase compared to a year ago.

High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $17.1 billion at September 30, 2020, and represented 12.9% of quarterly average total assets.

Wealth Management

Total wealth management assets were $168.2 billion at September 30, 2020, up 8.0% for the quarter and up 19.9% compared to a year ago. The increases in wealth management assets were due to market appreciation and net client inflow.

Wealth management revenues totaled $126.8 million for the quarter, up 10.5% compared to last year’s third quarter. Such revenues represented 12.7% of the Bank’s total revenues for the quarter.

Wealth management assets at September 30, 2020 included investment management assets of $74.7 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $81.2 billion, and trust and custody assets of $12.3 billion.

Income Statement and Key Ratios

Revenue Growth

Total revenues were $1.0 billion for the quarter, up 19.6% compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income Growth

Net interest income was $830.3 million for the quarter, up 19.5% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin increased to 2.71% in the third quarter, from 2.70% in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $171.0 million for the quarter, up 20.2% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by the elevated gain on sale of loans, which included $10.3 million related to discounts on loans purchased, higher investment management fees, and income from investments in life insurance, which included a $5.3 million gain from life insurance proceeds.

Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense was $608.2 million for the quarter, up 13.9% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to increased salaries and benefits and information systems costs from the continued investments in the quality and expansion of the franchise, partially offset by lower travel and entertainment, as well as advertising and marketing expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 60.7% for the quarter, compared to 63.8% for the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2020, the efficiency ratio was 62.0%.

Income Taxes

The Bank’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 19.6%, compared to 19.4% for the prior quarter, and 18.0% for the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2020, the Bank’s effective tax rate was 19.5%, compared to 17.0% a year ago. The increases were primarily the result of lower excess tax benefits from a decrease in stock option exercises by employees, partially offset by a tax refund from an amended tax return.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans $ 811,708 $ 764,468 $ 791,286 $ 2,399,646 $ 2,205,884 Investments 142,971 134,099 146,515 438,055 401,908 Other 6,116 5,779 5,059 18,135 15,767 Cash and cash equivalents 1,181 5,430 564 5,685 18,966 Total interest income 961,976 909,776 943,424 2,861,521 2,642,525 Interest expense: Deposits 54,355 134,917 72,480 245,680 371,852 Borrowings 77,341 79,874 83,532 246,017 226,624 Total interest expense 131,696 214,791 156,012 491,697 598,476 Net interest income 830,280 694,985 787,412 2,369,824 2,044,049 Provision for credit losses 28,538 16,711 31,117 122,025 52,111 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 801,742 678,274 756,295 2,247,799 1,991,938 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 96,638 83,582 85,083 281,017 262,226 Brokerage and investment fees 10,796 12,673 12,406 39,028 28,619 Insurance fees 2,216 2,712 1,713 6,086 8,522 Trust fees 4,543 4,105 4,599 14,118 12,221 Foreign exchange fee income 12,575 11,685 10,105 34,864 30,661 Deposit fees 5,753 6,563 5,248 17,598 19,462 Loan and related fees 7,171 5,341 7,456 20,741 13,644 Loan servicing fees, net 144 2,347 (4,445) (2,649) 9,560 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 13,797 122 (1,147) 14,575 466 Gain (loss) on investment securities (405) (683) 1,529 3,752 (1,895) Income from investments in life insurance 20,546 12,152 7,800 36,506 31,536 Other income (loss) (2,791) 1,608 1,222 960 4,853 Total noninterest income 170,983 142,207 131,569 466,596 419,875 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 373,225 309,655 344,204 1,078,633 920,432 Information systems 74,549 66,612 74,037 219,301 204,059 Occupancy 55,543 50,722 54,941 164,125 142,204 Professional fees 19,845 17,507 15,517 48,479 45,623 Advertising and marketing 8,909 15,912 8,621 29,373 48,346 FDIC assessments 11,003 9,748 11,275 32,463 27,847 Other expenses 65,136 63,794 60,863 187,311 199,105 Total noninterest expense 608,210 533,950 569,458 1,759,685 1,587,616 Income before provision for income taxes 364,515 286,531 318,406 954,710 824,197 Provision for income taxes 71,378 51,687 61,638 186,119 140,198 Net income 293,137 234,844 256,768 768,591 683,999 Dividends on preferred stock 14,816 12,787 14,817 42,653 38,362 Net income available to common shareholders $ 278,321 $ 222,057 $ 241,951 $ 725,938 $ 645,637 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.62 $ 1.32 $ 1.41 $ 4.23 $ 3.85 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.61 $ 1.31 $ 1.40 $ 4.21 $ 3.81 Weighted average shares—basic 172,142 168,272 171,627 171,537 167,694 Weighted average shares—diluted 172,932 169,346 172,659 172,514 169,449

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (1) September 30,

2019 (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,691,149 $ 3,099,170 $ 1,699,557 $ 2,181,600 Debt securities available-for-sale 1,711,202 1,576,956 1,282,169 1,401,105 Debt securities held-to-maturity 16,929,422 17,513,211 17,147,633 16,002,722 Less: Allowance for credit losses (5,716) (5,383) — — Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 16,923,706 17,507,828 17,147,633 16,002,722 Equity securities (fair value) 20,478 21,104 19,586 19,736 Loans: (1) Single family (1-4 units) 56,628,359 52,435,246 47,985,651 44,882,363 Home equity lines of credit 2,431,991 2,419,359 2,501,432 2,530,740 Single family construction 739,091 733,909 761,589 743,699 Multifamily (5+ units) 13,392,531 13,187,857 12,353,359 11,672,916 Commercial real estate 7,781,797 7,793,137 7,449,058 7,415,677 Multifamily/commercial construction 2,038,949 1,966,292 1,695,954 1,583,968 Capital call lines of credit 6,203,877 6,173,992 5,570,322 5,568,342 Tax-exempt 3,276,705 3,186,066 3,042,193 3,042,765 Other business 2,982,532 3,179,023 3,034,301 2,953,756 PPP 2,091,102 2,092,307 — — Stock secured 2,311,754 1,924,107 1,897,511 1,610,914 Other secured 1,780,652 1,702,535 1,433,399 1,293,084 Unsecured 3,102,311 3,221,405 3,072,062 3,006,586 Total loans 104,761,651 100,015,235 90,796,831 86,304,810 Allowance for credit losses (604,747) (583,997) (496,104) (485,465) Loans, net 104,156,904 99,431,238 90,300,727 85,819,345 Loans held for sale 33,655 313,655 23,304 31,693 Investments in life insurance 1,949,360 1,468,712 1,434,642 1,425,057 Tax credit investments 1,099,713 1,105,853 1,100,509 1,039,061 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 390,241 388,256 386,841 373,693 Goodwill and other intangible assets 229,185 230,975 235,269 264,658 Other real estate owned — 1,071 — — Other assets 3,020,178 3,159,069 2,633,397 2,470,065 Total Assets $ 133,225,771 $ 128,303,887 $ 116,263,634 $ 111,028,735 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 41,538,676 $ 37,586,940 $ 33,124,265 $ 32,720,317 Interest-bearing checking 26,081,189 23,833,458 19,696,859 17,438,402 Money market checking 15,868,769 14,639,069 12,790,707 11,242,205 Money market savings and passbooks 11,419,289 10,236,015 10,586,355 10,277,249 Certificates of deposit 9,495,453 12,238,479 13,935,060 14,042,346 Total Deposits 104,403,376 98,533,961 90,133,246 85,720,519 Short-term borrowings 5,000 5,000 800,000 775,000 Long-term FHLB advances 13,505,000 15,405,000 12,200,000 10,900,000 Senior notes 995,626 995,109 497,719 497,494 Subordinated notes 778,204 778,096 777,885 777,781 Other liabilities 2,193,956 2,010,793 2,003,677 2,926,735 Total Liabilities 121,881,162 117,727,959 106,412,527 101,597,529 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 1,645,000 1,145,000 1,145,000 940,000 Common stock 1,722 1,721 1,686 1,685 Additional paid-in capital 4,571,499 4,543,051 4,214,915 4,198,442 Retained earnings 5,102,229 4,858,965 4,484,375 4,281,249 Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,159 27,191 5,131 9,830 Total Shareholders’ Equity 11,344,609 10,575,928 9,851,107 9,431,206 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 133,225,771 $ 128,303,887 $ 116,263,634 $ 111,028,735 ____________ (1) For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period loan amounts to conform to the current period presentation under the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology.

Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (4) 2020 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (1) Yields/ Rates (2) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (1) Yields/ Rates (2) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (1) Yields/ Rates (2) ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,427,985 $ 1,181 0.11 % $ 1,161,441 $ 5,430 1.86 % $ 2,789,666 $ 564 0.08 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 202,174 1,186 2.35 % 740,893 5,375 2.90 % 214,835 1,367 2.55 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 6,250,577 37,437 2.40 % 6,593,422 46,762 2.84 % 6,615,707 42,661 2.58 % Other residential and commercial MBS 37,860 201 2.13 % 4,473 43 3.84 % 27,499 182 2.65 % Municipal securities 12,309,647 129,097 4.19 % 9,184,274 101,154 4.41 % 11,949,615 126,906 4.25 % Other investment securities (3) 44,782 309 2.76 % 24,977 156 2.49 % 43,800 309 2.83 % Total investment securities 18,845,040 168,230 3.57 % 16,548,039 153,490 3.71 % 18,851,456 171,425 3.64 % Loans: (4) Residential real estate (5) 56,906,612 421,545 2.96 % 45,754,902 374,690 3.27 % 53,737,207 404,691 3.01 % Multifamily (6) 13,312,631 124,759 3.67 % 11,391,573 111,727 3.84 % 12,887,676 120,657 3.70 % Commercial real estate 7,801,603 78,412 3.93 % 7,280,053 77,654 4.17 % 7,718,257 77,635 3.98 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,739,717 30,608 4.37 % 2,294,560 29,055 4.95 % 2,632,682 29,468 4.43 % Business (7) 12,538,201 110,487 3.45 % 11,551,439 129,314 4.38 % 13,069,640 115,666 3.50 % PPP 2,091,580 10,825 2.03 % — — — % 1,620,772 7,659 1.87 % Other (8) 6,995,592 41,735 2.33 % 5,704,872 48,746 3.34 % 6,658,487 42,116 2.50 % Total loans 102,385,936 818,371 3.16 % 83,977,399 771,186 3.63 % 98,324,721 797,892 3.23 % FHLB stock 457,808 6,116 5.31 % 321,778 5,779 7.13 % 491,938 5,059 4.14 % Total interest-earning assets 126,116,769 993,898 3.12 % 102,008,657 935,885 3.63 % 120,457,781 974,940 3.22 % Noninterest-earning cash 433,852 335,648 425,440 Goodwill and other intangibles 230,051 266,032 231,934 Other assets 5,074,504 4,409,665 4,905,493 Total noninterest-earning assets 5,738,407 5,011,345 5,562,867 Total Assets $ 131,855,176 $ 107,020,002 $ 126,020,648 Liabilities and Equity: Deposits: Checking $ 64,895,753 2,413 0.01 % $ 48,666,948 8,501 0.07 % $ 58,978,081 3,127 0.02 % Money market checking and savings 26,220,043 13,675 0.21 % 20,536,777 53,046 1.02 % 24,133,700 15,224 0.25 % CDs 11,334,100 38,267 1.34 % 13,170,046 73,370 2.21 % 12,721,452 54,129 1.71 % Total deposits 102,449,896 54,355 0.21 % 82,373,771 134,917 0.65 % 95,833,233 72,480 0.30 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 5,030 0 0.00 % 2,204,262 12,520 2.25 % 2,747 0 0.04 % Long-term FHLB advances 14,739,238 62,201 1.68 % 9,796,739 54,901 2.22 % 15,868,682 68,391 1.73 % Senior notes (9) 995,373 6,032 2.42 % 497,384 3,350 2.69 % 994,905 6,034 2.43 % Subordinated notes (9) 778,151 9,108 4.68 % 777,730 9,103 4.68 % 778,044 9,107 4.68 % Total borrowings 16,517,792 77,341 1.86 % 13,276,115 79,874 2.39 % 17,644,378 83,532 1.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 118,967,688 131,696 0.44 % 95,649,886 214,791 0.89 % 113,477,611 156,012 0.55 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,082,793 2,037,177 2,067,585 Preferred equity 1,226,522 940,000 1,145,000 Common equity 9,578,173 8,392,939 9,330,452 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 131,855,176 $ 107,020,002 $ 126,020,648 Net interest spread (10) 2.68 % 2.74 % 2.67 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (11) $ 862,202 2.71 % $ 721,094 2.80 % $ 818,928 2.70 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to reported net interest income: Tax-equivalent adjustment (31,922) (26,109) (31,516) Net interest income, as reported $ 830,280 $ 694,985 $ 787,412

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (4) Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (1) Yields/ Rates (2) Average Balance Interest Income/Expense (1) Yields/ Rates (2) ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,028,868 $ 5,685 0.25 % $ 1,231,578 $ 18,966 2.06 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 241,343 4,760 2.63 % 938,081 20,827 2.96 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 6,536,601 127,283 2.60 % 6,705,085 144,106 2.87 % Other residential and commercial MBS 23,118 415 2.40 % 4,508 131 3.88 % Municipal securities 11,874,265 379,182 4.26 % 8,624,534 293,060 4.53 % Other investment securities (3) 44,125 939 2.83 % 21,121 403 2.54 % Total investment securities 18,719,452 512,579 3.65 % 16,293,329 458,527 3.75 % Loans: (4) Residential real estate (5) 53,991,954 1,231,219 3.04 % 43,212,352 1,073,950 3.31 % Multifamily (6) 12,923,436 364,360 3.70 % 10,980,052 320,977 3.85 % Commercial real estate 7,698,522 234,655 4.00 % 6,978,946 223,602 4.22 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,641,375 90,361 4.49 % 2,286,710 85,971 4.96 % Business (7) 12,665,609 349,205 3.62 % 11,216,470 382,143 4.49 % PPP 1,240,568 18,484 1.96 % — — — % Other (8) 6,703,449 131,423 2.58 % 5,382,125 139,274 3.41 % Total loans 97,864,913 2,419,707 3.27 % 80,056,655 2,225,917 3.69 % FHLB stock 452,260 18,135 5.36 % 310,758 15,768 6.78 % Total interest-earning assets 120,065,493 2,956,106 3.26 % 97,892,320 2,719,178 3.69 % Noninterest-earning cash 434,181 341,984 Goodwill and other intangibles 232,014 269,246 Other assets 4,901,072 4,306,791 Total noninterest-earning assets 5,567,267 4,918,021 Total Assets $ 125,632,760 $ 102,810,341 Liabilities and Equity: Deposits: Checking $ 59,266,405 13,972 0.03 % $ 47,006,632 21,541 0.06 % Money market checking and savings 24,283,378 73,769 0.41 % 19,714,378 146,900 1.00 % CDs 12,742,008 157,939 1.66 % 12,457,649 203,411 2.18 % Total deposits 96,291,791 245,680 0.34 % 79,178,659 371,852 0.63 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 411,712 4,700 1.52 % 2,016,744 36,832 2.44 % Long-term FHLB advances 14,676,405 197,158 1.79 % 9,149,268 147,669 2.16 % Senior notes (9) 918,809 16,839 2.44 % 741,731 14,818 2.66 % Subordinated notes (9) 778,045 27,320 4.68 % 777,629 27,305 4.68 % Total borrowings 16,784,971 246,017 1.96 % 12,685,372 226,624 2.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 113,076,762 491,697 0.58 % 91,864,031 598,476 0.87 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,060,245 1,780,107 Preferred equity 1,172,372 940,000 Common equity 9,323,381 8,226,203 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 125,632,760 $ 102,810,341 Net interest spread (10) 2.68 % 2.82 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (11) $ 2,464,409 2.72 % $ 2,120,702 2.87 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to reported net interest income: Tax-equivalent adjustment (94,585) (76,653) Net interest income, as reported $ 2,369,824 $ 2,044,049

__________ (1) Interest income is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Includes corporate debt securities, mutual funds and marketable equity securities. (4) For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period loan amounts to conform to the current period presentation under CECL. (5) Includes single family, home equity lines of credit, and single family construction loans. Also includes single family loans held for sale. (6) Includes multifamily loans held for sale. (7) Includes capital call lines of credit, tax-exempt and other business loans. (8) Includes stock secured, other secured and unsecured loans. (9) Average balances include unamortized issuance discounts and costs. Interest expense includes amortization of issuance discounts and costs. (10) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (11) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets.

Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Operating Information 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income to average assets (1) 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.89 % Net income available to common shareholders to average common equity (1) 11.56 % 10.50 % 10.43 % 10.40 % 10.49 % Net income available to common shareholders to average tangible common equity (1) 11.84 % 10.84 % 10.70 % 10.67 % 10.85 % Dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 Dividend payout ratio 12.4 % 14.5 % 14.3 % 14.0 % 14.7 % Efficiency ratio (2), (3) 60.7 % 63.8 % 62.0 % 62.0 % 64.4 % Net loan charge-offs $ 1,687 $ 4,341 $ 1,098 $ 2,987 $ 5,694 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.56 % Nonaccrual loans 368.2 % 354.5 % 354.1 % 368.2 % 354.5 % __________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. For 2019 periods, the provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in other noninterest expense.

Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Effective Tax Rate 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits and tax refund from an amended tax return 21.1 % 21.4 % 22.5 % 21.6 % 21.4 % Excess tax benefits—stock options (0.1) (3.3) (1.0) (0.8) (3.6) Excess tax benefits—other stock awards (0.1) (0.1) (2.1) (0.8) (0.8) Total excess tax benefits (0.2) (3.4) (3.1) (1.6) (4.4) Tax refund from an amended tax return (1.3) — — (0.5) — Effective tax rate 19.6 % 18.0 % 19.4 % 19.5 % 17.0 %

Provision for Credit Losses Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Debt securities held-to-maturity $ 333 $ — $ 296 $ 1,047 $ — Loans 22,437 16,711 43,189 113,305 52,111 Unfunded loan commitments (1) 5,768 — (12,368) 7,673 — Total provision $ 28,538 $ 16,711 $ 31,117 $ 122,025 $ 52,111 __________ (1) The provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in the provision for credit losses for 2020 periods. For 2019 periods, the provision for unfunded loan commitments is included in other noninterest expense, which is not presented in this table.

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Allowance for Credit Losses Debt Securities Held-to-Maturity Loans Unfunded Loan Commitments (1) Total Debt Securities Held-to-Maturity Loans Unfunded Loan Commitments (1) Total ($ in thousands) Balance at beginning of period (2) $ 5,383 $ 583,997 $ 17,602 $ 606,982 $ 4,669 $ 494,429 $ 15,697 $ 514,795 Provision for credit losses 333 22,437 5,768 28,538 1,047 113,305 7,673 122,025 Net charge-offs — (1,687) — (1,687) — (2,987) — (2,987) Balance at end of period $ 5,716 $ 604,747 $ 23,370 $ 633,833 $ 5,716 $ 604,747 $ 23,370 $ 633,833 __________ (1) The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments is included in other liabilities. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, represents the balance after the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of CECL.

Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Mortgage Loan Sales 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Loans sold: Flow sales: Agency $ 44,118 $ 25,214 $ 10,810 $ 80,702 $ 51,426 Non-agency — 11,932 — 31,870 43,266 Total flow sales 44,118 37,146 10,810 112,572 94,692 Bulk sales: Non-agency 235,732 — — 673,401 152,119 Securitizations — — 300,116 300,116 — Total loans sold $ 279,850 $ 37,146 $ 310,926 $ 1,086,089 $ 246,811 Gain (loss) on sale of loans: Amount (1) $ 13,797 $ 122 $ (1,147) $ 14,575 $ 466 Gain (loss) as a percentage of loans sold (1) 4.93 % 0.33 % (0.37) % 1.34 % 0.19 % __________ (1) The gain for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $10.3 million related to discounts on purchased loans. Excluding these discounts of $10.3 million, the gain as a percentage of loans sold was 1.24% and 0.39% for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Loan Originations 2020 2019 (1) 2020 (2) 2020 2019 (1) ($ in thousands) Single family (1-4 units) $ 6,813,850 $ 4,872,598 $ 5,875,184 $ 16,208,370 $ 11,129,819 Home equity lines of credit 432,443 359,154 457,737 1,285,688 1,067,881 Single family construction 186,833 175,361 119,318 415,313 455,061 Multifamily (5+ units) 955,951 710,183 946,820 2,684,074 2,105,764 Commercial real estate 193,228 543,964 330,683 975,769 1,309,736 Multifamily/commercial construction 245,220 387,144 131,414 997,555 835,272 Capital call lines of credit 1,803,907 2,337,530 1,405,347 5,594,483 5,463,704 Tax-exempt 328,711 48,125 184,054 612,784 234,470 Other business 243,788 428,533 914,257 1,777,824 1,108,712 PPP — — 1,981,797 1,981,797 — Stock secured 685,250 443,691 519,416 1,797,226 1,119,145 Other secured 189,386 218,831 358,730 961,940 841,001 Unsecured 159,379 438,278 203,270 685,537 1,068,959 Total loans originated $ 12,237,946 $ 10,963,392 $ 13,428,027 $ 35,978,360 $ 26,739,524 __________ (1) For comparability, the Bank has adjusted certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation under CECL. (2) Excluding PPP loan originations, total loan originations were $11.4 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

As of Asset Quality Information September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 ($ in thousands) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 164,247 $ 164,930 $ 125,418 $ 143,181 $ 136,928 Other real estate owned — 1,071 1,071 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 164,247 $ 166,001 $ 126,489 $ 143,181 $ 136,928 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ 935 $ 3,764 $ — $ — $ — Restructured accruing loans $ 11,378 $ 11,501 $ 13,418 $ 13,287 $ 14,964

September 30, 2020 COVID-19 Loan Modifications (1), (2), (3), (4) Unpaid Principal Balance Deferred Interest (5) LTV (6) Average Loan Size Number of Loans ($ in millions) Single family (1-4 units) $ 1,780 $ 25 60 % $ 1.0 1,788 Home equity lines of credit 71 1 57 % $ 0.4 174 Single family construction 10 — 55 % $ 1.4 7 Multifamily (5+ units) 548 7 52 % $ 3.1 179 Commercial real estate 1,004 13 48 % $ 3.7 275 Multifamily/commercial construction 68 2 41 % $ 6.8 10 Capital call lines of credit — — n/a $ — — Tax-exempt 72 1 n/a $ 17.9 4 Other business 176 2 n/a $ 1.3 138 Stock secured — — n/a $ — — Other secured 5 — n/a $ 0.5 12 Unsecured (7) 131 — n/a $ 0.1 985 Total $ 3,865 $ 51 3,572 __________ (1) COVID-19 loan modifications are not classified as troubled debt restructurings. (2) Includes 936 loans totaling $297 million that have completed their deferral period, but for which a normal payment is not yet due. (3) Includes 10 loans totaling $46 million that were modified a second time. (4) Excludes 395 loans totaling $330 million that have completed their deferral period and returned to a normal payment schedule or are no longer outstanding. (5) Represents interest payments not made during the deferral period through September 30, 2020. (6) Weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratios for real estate secured loans are based on appraised value at the time of origination. (7) Includes $130 million of household debt refinance loans.

September 30, 2020 Loan Industry Information Unpaid Principal Balance LTV Average Loan Size Number of Loans Personal Guarantee % ($ in millions) Retail $ 1,774 49 % $ 2.7 682 76 % Hotel 430 48 % $ 6.8 65 74 % Restaurant (1) 231 51 % $ 1.1 215 94 % Total (2) $ 2,435 962 __________ (1) Approximately 70% of loans to restaurants are real estate secured. (2) Amounts in the table above exclude $43 million of loans for hotels and $135 million of loans for restaurants under the PPP.

As of Loan Servicing Portfolio September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 7,799 $ 8,316 $ 9,203 $ 9,298 $ 10,080

Common Shares, Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share As of September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Number of shares of common stock outstanding 172,188 172,094 171,395 168,621 168,450 Book value per common share $ 56.33 $ 54.80 $ 53.76 $ 51.63 $ 50.41 Tangible book value per common share $ 55.00 $ 53.46 $ 52.40 $ 50.24 $ 48.84

As of Capital Ratios September 30,

2020 (1), (2) June 30,

2020 (2) March 31,

2020 (2) December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) 8.38 % 8.15 % 8.46 % 8.39 % 8.50 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.78 % 9.80 % 9.87 % 9.86 % 9.91 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.50 % 11.04 % 11.14 % 11.21 % 11.05 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.94 % 12.49 % 12.62 % 12.73 % 12.61 % Regulatory Capital (3) ($ in thousands) Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 9,375,688 $ 9,103,771 $ 8,887,905 $ 8,371,192 $ 8,124,179 Tier 1 capital $ 11,020,688 $ 10,248,771 $ 10,032,905 $ 9,516,192 $ 9,064,179 Total capital $ 12,396,304 $ 11,604,141 $ 11,365,654 $ 10,802,209 $ 10,340,902 Assets (3) ($ in thousands) Average assets $ 131,517,445 $ 125,690,830 $ 118,626,842 $ 113,403,507 $ 106,659,003 Risk-weighted assets $ 95,823,385 $ 92,870,859 $ 90,072,400 $ 84,885,943 $ 81,994,651 __________ (1) Ratios and amounts as of September 30, 2020 are preliminary. (2) In accordance with the CECL Interim Final Rule, the Bank elected to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. Ratios and amounts for 2020 periods have been adjusted to exclude the following impacts attributed to the adoption of CECL: decreases in retained earnings, increases in allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments, decreases in average assets, and increases in risk-weighted assets. (3) As defined by regulatory capital rules.

As of Wealth Management Assets September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management $ 74,661 $ 68,124 $ 60,056 $ 66,029 $ 61,204 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage 76,769 70,178 60,189 68,807 63,053 Money market mutual funds 4,416 5,933 6,893 4,268 4,402 Total brokerage and investment 81,185 76,111 67,082 73,075 67,455 Trust Company: Trust 8,687 7,905 7,288 7,121 6,366 Custody 3,651 3,646 3,461 4,818 5,210 Total Trust Company 12,338 11,551 10,749 11,939 11,576 Total Wealth Management Assets $ 168,184 $ 155,786 $ 137,887 $ 151,043 $ 140,235

