Can-Fite to Host Conference Call to Update Shareholders on Positive Interim Results of its Phase III Psoriasis Study on October 15, 2020

Piclidenoson, Can-Fite’s lead drug candidate, offers several potential key benefits over psoriasis treatments currently on the market. As an oral pill taken twice daily, it offers ease of administration for patients who tend to prefer oral medications over injectables. As an oral drug, the Company believes Piclidenoson may be priced at a significantly lower cost than injectable biologics, and somewhat lower than the current oral medication on the market, Otezla. A 2018 study on psoriasis patient preferences published in American Health & Drug Benefits showed the two most important considerations for choosing a psoriasis drug were route of administration and cost, with oral administration and lower cost being most preferred.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd . (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced it will host a conference call with investors to provide an update on its Phase III psoriasis study and the positive interim data analysis and recommendations from the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). Dr. Michael Goldfarb, M.D., Dermatologist, Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., a key opinion leader in the treatment of psoriasis, will join the call which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:15 pm EDT.

Piclidenoson has been dosed in over 1,500 patients with an excellent safety profile in clinical trials to date. In contrast, the biologics on the market approved to treat psoriasis have black box warnings. While psoriasis is a serious disease with quality of life implications for patients, it is not life threatening and therefore patients recognize that while they need a treatment that is effective, safety is also a very high priority.

With an estimated 125 million cases worldwide, psoriasis is considered an immune system problem that causes infections, stress and is a chronic disease with no cure. The market size for psoriasis is estimated to be $11.5 billion at the end of 2020.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for rheumatoid arthritis/psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.