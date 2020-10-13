Finance of America Companies Set to Go Public Through a Business Combination With Replay Acquisition Corp.

Finance of America seamlessly connects borrowers with investors. The Company operates in four large and growing markets including Mortgage, Reverse Mortgage, Commercial Real Estate, and Fixed Income Investing, with each supported by powerful structural tailwinds such as low interest rates, underserved markets, fragmented competition, constructive demographic trends, and favorable supply and demand imbalances, which lower volatility and create stable, growing earnings.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”), an end-to-end lending and services platform, and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, agreed to a business combination that will result in Finance of America becoming a publicly listed company.

Finance of America’s multiproduct line-up is broadly distributed through retail locations, loan officers, and a third-party origination network and powered by a differentiated end-to-end digital platform, providing jobs to over 5,000 employees globally. Beyond product offerings, the Company offers ancillary services to its partners and to enhance the customer experience, resulting in incremental fee income. Furthermore, the Company’s capital markets and portfolio management capabilities inform product innovation, optimize execution, and allow for selective retention of assets while delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to investors.

“We have built an integrated lending platform which seamlessly connects borrowers with investors. Our platform is product agnostic, with the ability to shift our focus and resources as the opportunity set changes. We have also driven product innovation across sectors complemented by successful acquisitions to broaden product capabilities, distribution reach, and customer sets resulting in growing, cycle-resistant earnings,” said Brian Libman, Chairman and Founder of Finance of America. “We look to further expand our capabilities to serve the full range of borrower needs and achieve investor goals while continuing to produce sustainable earnings growth.”

“Finance of America is a unique, highly differentiated platform offering a broad suite of products across a multi-channel distribution network. The Company remains well positioned to continue to generate growth by capitalizing on secular macro trends and mobilizing resources to take advantage of market opportunities,” said Edmond Safra, Co-CEO of Replay Acquisition. Mr. Safra’s partners on the transaction include Lance West, former Senior Managing Director of Centerbridge Partners and former Chairman & CEO of Centerbridge Partners Europe.