 

Americold Realty Trust Announces Strategic Acquisition of Agro Merchants Group for $1.740 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Agro Merchants Group (“Agro”) from an investor group led by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) for a total of $1.740 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary and regulatory closing conditions and closing is expected to occur late in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early in the first quarter of 2021.

Agro is the fourth largest temperature-controlled warehouse company globally, the third largest in Europe, and the fourth largest in the United States, and serves over 2,900 customers across a diverse spectrum of commodities. Agro’s portfolio consists of 46 facilities, totaling 236 million refrigerated cubic feet, located in 10 countries and will be a strong complement to Americold’s existing global network.

“We are very excited to welcome the Agro team to the Americold family as we expand the scale and enhance the geographic reach of the Americold network. The acquisition of Agro represents a unique opportunity to acquire an institutional-quality global portfolio that facilitates our strategic entry into Europe and adds complementary locations in the US, South America and Australia, where Americold is already established. This strategic transaction provides exciting long-term growth opportunities through our ability to implement the Americold Operating System and commercial business rules across the Agro platform. In addition, we are excited about the external development and M&A opportunities that this acquisition provides,” stated Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust.

“I am extremely proud of the work we have done to build Agro into a true industry leader in temperature-controlled logistics with a global portfolio,” stated Carlos Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Agro Merchants Group. “Americold has one of the strongest networks in the world with leading operational capabilities. We are confident that by joining Americold, we will accelerate our growth and by combining our complementary networks, we will be able to provide a more comprehensive range of solutions to customers around the world.”

Seite 1 von 4
Americold Realty Trust of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Alexion Receives FDA Approval for New Advanced Formulation of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) with ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:02 Uhr
Americold Realty Trust Announces Forward Common Share Offering
12.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call