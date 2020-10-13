 

Americold Realty Trust Announces Forward Common Share Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 13:02  |  73   |   |   

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of 29,000,000 common shares in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The underwriters are expected to be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,350,000 common shares.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

The Company expects to enter into separate forward sale agreements with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC or their respective affiliates (the “forward purchasers”) with respect to a total of 29,000,000 common shares. If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional common shares, the Company expects to enter into additional separate forward sale agreements on substantially the same terms with each of the forward purchasers for a total number of common shares equal to the number of common shares the underwriters elect to purchase in their option exercise. In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 29,000,000 common shares (or an aggregate of 33,350,000 common shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional common shares in full) that will be delivered in the offering.

Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement subject to certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon settlement of the forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company, which are expected to occur no later than approximately 12 months following the date of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering (unless extended), an aggregate of 29,000,000 common shares to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per common share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in each such forward sale agreement.

Seite 1 von 4
Americold Realty Trust of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Alexion Receives FDA Approval for New Advanced Formulation of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) with ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Americold Realty Trust Announces Strategic Acquisition of Agro Merchants Group for $1.740 Billion
12.10.20
Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call