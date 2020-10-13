Indiva Secures Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc.

The Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform is a trusted and convenient source of quality medical cannabis, providing patients with single-source access to a broad range of products. Through their national online platform, the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers business connects patients with cannabis products that meet the highest quality and safety standards. The agreement between the Company and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc. will provide Canadian medical cannabis consumers access to Indiva’s market-leading portfolio of cannabis edibles.

LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce an agreement has been secured with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc., a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. This agreement will see Bhang Chocolate and Wana Sour Gummies sold through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers business, including Bhang THC Milk Chocolate, Bhang THC Dark Chocolate, Bhang CBD-Dominant Milk Chocolate, Bhang Caramel Dark Chocolate THC/CBD 1:1, as well as Wana Sour Gummies in the following flavours: Watermelon Hybrid, Strawberry Lemonade 1:1, and Mango Sativa.

“We are thrilled about this agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc., which will see our best-in-class cannabis edibles reach the medical cannabis market,” said Niel Marotta, President and CEO of Indiva. “We are eager to give patients across the country access to different forms of medical cannabis. Both Bhang and Wana have reputations as high-quality products, and we are excited to see them become legitimate options for medical cannabis consumers across Canada.”

Bhang Chocolate and Wana Sour Gummies are expected to be for sale online through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers site (shoppersdrugmart.ca/cannabis) in the coming days.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.