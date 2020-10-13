Wallbridge Provides Update on its Fully-Funded $112 Million Exploration and Development Programs for 2020-2021

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) today provides an update on its fully-funded $112 million exploration and development programs for 2020-2021. The main focus is to complete the drilling and underground development necessary to advance the Fenelon Gold Property (“Fenelon” or the “Property”) to a maiden resource estimate by the third quarter of 2021 as well as expanding the gold mineralization to greater depths. Work will also be carried out to provide an initial assessment of exploration targets on the Company’s 900 km2 land package on the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend.

“I am very pleased with our accomplishments this year,” stated Marz Kord, President and CEO of Wallbridge. “As of September 30, 2020, we have completed 75,000 metres of drilling and with the closing of our recent financing we have close to $97 million in the treasury and no debt. This gives us the financial strength to deliver our 2020 and 2021 exploration programs and advance Fenelon to a resource. The development of the underground drilling platforms will enable us to explore to greater depths and better evaluate all known mineralized areas at Fenelon, further increasing the amount of data and the level of confidence in our maiden resource. Approximately 10-15% of our drilling will be devoted to regional exploration on the Company’s district-scale and underexplored land package on the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend over this period.”