 

Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Gold Production of 58,454 Ounces, Up 4% Over the Third Quarter Last Year

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 19,699 ounces of gold in September 2020 bringing the total for the third quarter of 2020 to 58,454 ounces, up 4% over the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter 2020 production reflects a 21% improvement over the second quarter of 2020 which had been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 national quarantine invoked in Colombia in late March. For the first nine months of 2020, the Company has produced a total of 162,929 ounces of gold compared with 174,754 ounces in the first nine months of last year. The Company is continuing to operate normally at both Segovia and Marmato and remains on track with its annual guidance of a total of between 218,000 and 226,000 ounces of gold production this year.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s third quarter production results, said, “Our Segovia Operations had a very good third quarter and, with gold prices better than the first half of this year, are continuing to drive our free cash flow. At Marmato, after a challenging second quarter coping with the COVID-19 quarantine’s impact on worker availability, we have now put together two good months in a row during which we have seen a normal complement of workers and improved head grades. We continue to maintain all of our COVID-19 protocols at our operations and, at our current pace, we will meet our production guidance for this year. In the third quarter of 2020, Gran Colombia invested a total of US$25 million in Caldas Gold’s equity and gold notes financings, purchased 350,000 common shares for cancellation under our NCIB and still saw our cash position increase from US$73 million at the end of June to US$95 million at the end of September. In addition, Caldas Gold had an unrestricted cash position of approximately US$43 million at the end of September, including approximately US$35 million raised through its equity bought deal, that will allow it to commence the expansion project into the Deeps mineralization at its Marmato Project while it finalizes matters to access funds available from its gold notes offering and the Wheaton stream.”

