Caldas Gold Reports Third Quarter 2020 Gold Production of 6,899 Ounces, Up 11% Over the Third Quarter Last Year

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF) announced today that it produced a total of 2,503 ounces of gold in September 2020 bringing the total for the third quarter of 2020 to 6,899 ounces, up 11% over the third quarter of 2019. Moreover, the third quarter 2020 production reflects a 79% improvement over the second quarter of 2020 which had been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 quarantine’s limitation on the mine’s availability of workers. Since July, the situation has improved and Caldas Gold is proceeding to implement the optimized mine plan as envisioned in the recently published Marmato Project prefeasibility study. For the first nine months of 2020, gold production totalled 16,651 ounces compared with 18,693 ounces produced in the first nine months of 2019. The Marmato mine is expected to produce between 23,000 and 26,000 ounces of gold this year.



Lombardo Paredes, President of Caldas Gold, commenting on the Company’s third quarter production results, said, “We are very pleased with our progress in the third quarter. After a challenging second quarter coping with the COVID-19 quarantine’s impact on worker availability, we have now put together two good months in a row during which we have seen a normal complement of workers and improved head grades. We continue to maintain all of our COVID-19 protocols in our operations and, at our current pace, we will meet our production guidance for this year. In the third quarter of 2020, our efforts to raise the capital required to expand our underground mining operations into the Deeps mineralization culminated in a CA$50 million equity bought deal and a US$83.1 million gold notes offering. At the end of September, we had an unrestricted cash position of approximately US$43 million, including approximately US$35 million raised through the equity bought deal, that will allow us to commence the expansion project into the Deeps mineralization while we finalize matters to access funds available from the gold notes offering and the Wheaton stream.”

In September, the plant processed an average of 950 tpd at an average head grade of 3.1 g/t resulting in gold production of 2,503 ounces. This brought Marmato’s daily processing rate to an average of 943 tpd in the third quarter of 2020 compared with 1,042 tpd in the third quarter last year. Head grades averaged 2.8 g/t in the third quarter of 2020, up from 2.3 g/t the third quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2020, the Marmato operations processed 821 tpd at an average head grade of 2.6 g/t compared with 1,017 tpd at an average head grade of 2.4 g/t in the first nine months last year.