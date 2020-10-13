 

Eyenovia to Host Investor Call to Discuss Recent Licensing Agreements Resulting in Total Potential License Payments and Development Cost Reimbursement and Savings of Approximately $100 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 13:00  |  88   |   |   

Company reaffirms near term milestones for the Mydcombi (MicroStat) NDA and the MicroLine presbyopia program Phase III results

Call scheduled for today, Tuesday, October 13 at 4:30pm ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc., (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that management will host an investor conference call to discuss the company’s recent licensing agreements and provide an update on the company’s short term milestones for its drug programs. The call is scheduled for today, October 13, at 4:30pm ET.

On October 12, 2020, Eyenovia and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) announced that an affiliate of Bausch Health has acquired an exclusive license in the United States and Canada for the development and commercialization of MicroPine, an investigational microdose formulation of atropine ophthalmic solution, which is being investigated for the reduction of pediatric myopia progression, also known as nearsightedness, in children ages 3-12. This investigational formulation of atropine is delivered with Eyenovia’s proprietary Optejet dispenser technology.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement with Bausch Health, Eyenovia is eligible to receive up to $45 million in license payments of which $10 million was due upfront and the balance is due upon approval- and launched-based milestones. Upon signing, Bausch Health also assumed oversight and costs related to the ongoing Phase 3 CHAPERONE clinical trial.  The upfront license payment and reduced operating expenses are expected to yield cash flow to Eyenovia of approximately $20 to $25 million in total through the end of 2022.  In commercialization, Eyenovia is eligible to receive royalties ranging from mid-single digit to mid-teen percentages of gross profit on sales in the United States and Canada.  William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as Eyenovia’s exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

On August 11, 2020, Eyenovia and Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited announced that Arctic Vision acquired an exclusive license in Greater China and South Korea for the development and commercialization of both MicroPine and MicroLine, an investigational microdose formulation of pilocarpine for the treatment of presbyopia delivered with the Optejet dispenser technology.

Seite 1 von 4
Eyenovia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Eyenovia to Present Clinical Study Updates at the American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
40
EYEN ($59 M) 1x NDA filing 2H 20 / 2x Phase 3 Studien