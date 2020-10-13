Scorpio Gold Begins Underground Bulk Sampling Program at its Goldwedge Mine, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGN) is pleased to announce the commencement of an underground bulk sampling program and preliminary metallurgical testing at its 100% owned Goldwedge Mine located in Manhattan Nevada. The program is intended to provide additional information where 2020 drilling intersected high-grade gold and silver mineralization proximal to underground workings as reported in the Company’s news release dated July 27, 2020.



Scorpio Gold contracted Nevada Rand Mining LLC (“NRM”) to conduct the underground program which began on October 7, 2020. The sampling will focus on an area where 2020 underground drill hole GWUG20-001 intersected 7.6 m averaging 12.47 g/t gold and 176.23 g/t silver, that included 1.52 m grading 53.49 g/t gold and 0.15 m grading 3,960 g/t silver. Hole GWUG20-001 was collared in the face of cross-cut “A” at the 2060 m (6760 ft) elevation and was drilled at 247 azimuth and -10 dip. The hole intersected the high-grade mineralization from 25.3 to 32.9 m downhole. A 9 x 9 ft drift will be developed from the crosscut face through the mineralized zone encountered in hole GWUG20-001 for bulk sampling purposes. Once completed, this drift will also be proximal to mineralization intersected in 2020 drill holes, GWUG20-002 and GWUG20-003.

Diane Zerga, General Manager for Mineral Ridge LLC & Goldwedge LLC, comments, “We are pleased to work with NRM to advance our understanding of the mineralization at the Goldwedge Mine, which in turn will assist in future drill planning, potential test mining and test milling at the Goldwedge mill facility.”

As reported in the Company’s July 27, 2020 news release, several samples from the 2020 drilling were submitted for screen fire assay to determine any variability of the assay results in the fine and coarse fractions. Results from this testing indicated that a coarse component for both gold and silver is present, and although the gold results are fairly repeatable when compared to the original assays, there was a significant increase in silver values in many of the results.

The bulk sample program will consist of muck and channel sampling to provide a better representation of the gold and silver grade distribution within the mineralized zone. Metallurgical testing will also be conducted as a preliminary test to determine how the material will respond to conventional milling processes.