 

Correction Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 13:00  |  67   |   |   

No corrections were made in English notification. 


As initiated and decided by the Board of LITGRID AB, legal entity code 302564383, office address at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, LT-05131 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the “Company”), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be convened on 21 October 2020, 10.00 a.m., at the Company's head office (address: Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius). It is recommended for the shareholders to participate in the meeting by completing the general ballot paper and submitting it to the Company in advance.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Regarding the approval of AB LITGRID 2020 September 29 Board Decision No. 2 (Protocol No. 17).

Shareholder registration will commence at 9.15 a.m., 21 October 2020.
Shareholder registration will be closed at 9.45 a.m., 21 October 2020.

The Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: 14 October 2020. To be entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must be registered shareholders of the Company at the end of the Record Date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

To be entitled to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, persons must provide their identification documents. Persons who are not shareholders of the Company, shall in addition to the aforesaid documents present documents certifying their right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

A possibility of participating and voting in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means of communication shall not be provided.
 
On 29 September 2020, the Board of the Company approved the draft agenda and draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Draft of the decision:

1. To approve the conclusion of the emergency repair service agreement for the NordBalt connection DC cable with NKT HV Cables AB on the following essential terms of the contract:
1.1. Contracting party NKT HV Cables AB, legal entity code 559079 0290, registered office address: Rombvägen 4, 37165 Lyckeby, Sweden.
1.2. Object of the contract is NordBalt connection DC cable emergency repair services.
1.3. The contract price is EUR 17,000,000 excluding VAT.
1.4. Pricing:
1.4.1. The annual fee is EUR 300,000 excluding VAT;
1.4.2. A one-time fee of EUR 250,000, excluding VAT, for the preparation of a pre-repair plan, an annual review in accordance with Annex no. 9 and preparation of engineering documentation in accordance with Annex no. 7;

Seite 1 von 4
Litgrid Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Regarding the director general of LITGRID, AB
02.10.20
National Energy Regulatory Council set the price cap for electricity transmission
30.09.20
Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB
18.09.20
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB