Alberta’s Largest 5G Network Reaches Over 30 Towns and Cities Across Province

Now covering 130 Canadian towns and cities, Rogers 5G offers more than 10X the coverage than any other carrier¹

Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to 29 more communities across the province today, including Banff, Canmore and Medicine Hat

Powered exclusively by Ericsson, Rogers 5G will drive productivity, fuel innovation and help power Canada’s economy to compete globally



CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network² to reach residents and businesses in over 30 communities in Alberta and 130 across the country. Today’s expansion is just in time to support the latest 5G devices so customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans have access to the very best in wireless technology on Canada’s first and largest 5G network.

From small towns to metropolitan centres, Rogers 5G, powered by Ericsson, is Alberta’s largest 5G network¹ and is now available in the following 34 towns and cities in Alberta3:

Acheson, AB Cold Lake, AB Medicine Hat, AB Airdrie, AB Drumheller, AB Morinville, AB Banff, AB Edmonton, AB Red Deer, AB Beaumont, AB Fort McMurray, AB Sherwood Park, AB Blackfalds, AB Fort Saskatchewan, AB Spruce Grove, AB Brooks, AB Grande Prairie, AB St. Albert, AB Calgary, AB High River, AB Stony Plain, AB Camrose, AB Hinton, AB Sylvan Lake, AB Canmore, AB Lacombe, AB Taber, AB Chestermere, AB Leduc, AB Wetaskiwin, AB Coaldale, AB Lethbridge, AB Cochrane, AB Lloydminster, AB/SK

See full 5G coverage map here.