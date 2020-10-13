Akoustis Ships Fourth 5G Small Cell Network Infrastructure Filter to Tier-1 Customer

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS ) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has shipped a fourth XBAW filter solution to an existing tier-1 5G small cell network infrastructure customer. The Company expects this new filter solution to enter commercial production in the first half of calendar 2021.

This fourth XBAW filter solution operates within the new radio (NR) band n79 spectrum and follows the Company’s two design wins in band n77 and one design win in band n79 with its tier-1 5G small cell network infrastructure customer.

Jeff Shealy, Founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “Akoustis continues to deliver ultra-high band (UHB) RF filters supporting multiple carriers for the 5G small cell market as the global network infrastructure bands continue to be defined.” Mr. Shealy continued, “Moving forward, we expect to expand our customer base for all four of our 5G filter solution designs across key 5G bands addressing tier-1 and tier-2 OEMs and ODMs. Presently, we are engaged with more than five potential customers, including two additional tier-1 infrastructure providers.”

5G small cell base stations are low power, short range cellular transmission devices, capable of providing extended coverage for consumers, enterprises, or to augment cellular coverage for 5G mobile service providers. They offer all the standard characteristics of a traditional tower base station and can handle high data throughput. 5G networks are expected to employ small cells in greater quantity than prior networks to help mitigate the shorter wavelengths associated with higher frequencies.

In an April 2019 report, Zion Market Research estimated the global small cell 5G network market was valued at around $381 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately $3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of approximately 37% between 2019 and 2025.

Akoustis’ high frequency, high performance XBAW process and filters are experiencing growing interest as the Company prepares to enter production in multiple markets in calendar 2020, including 5G network infrastructure, high-band WiFi and phased-array radar applications.