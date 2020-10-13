British Columbia’s Largest 5G Network Reaches Over 50 Towns and Cities Across Province

Now covering 130 Canadian towns and cities, Rogers 5G offers more than 10X the coverage than any other carrier¹

Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to 24 more communities across the province today, including Saanich, Squamish and Whistler

Powered exclusively by Ericsson, Rogers 5G will drive productivity, fuel innovation and help power Canada’s economy to compete globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network² to reach residents and businesses in over 50 communities in British Columbia and 130 across the country. Today’s expansion is just in time to support the latest 5G devices so customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans have access to the very best in wireless technology on Canada’s first and largest 5G network.

From small towns to metropolitan centres, Rogers 5G, powered by Ericsson, is British Columbia’s largest 5G network¹ and is now available in the following 51 towns and cities in the province3:

Abbotsford-Mission, BC Ladysmith, BC Richmond, BC Burnaby, BC Lake Country, BC Salmon Arm, BC Chilliwack, BC Langford, BC Saanich, BC Central Saanich, BC Langley, BC Sechelt, BC Colwood, BC Maple Ridge, BC Sidney, BC Comox, BC Merritt, BC Sooke, BC Coquitlam, BC Nanaimo, BC Squamish, BC Courtenay, BC New Westminster, BC Summerland, BC Creston, BC North Saanich, BC Surrey, BC Delta, BC North Vancouver, BC Vancouver, BC Duncan, BC Oliver, BC Vernon, BC Esquimalt, BC Osoyoos, BC Victoria, BC Fernie, BC Peachland, BC View Royal, BC Hope, BC Penticton, BC West Kelowna, BC Kamloops, BC Pitt Meadows, BC West Vancouver, BC Kelowna, BC Port Coquitlam, BC Whistler, BC Kent, BC Port Moody, BC White Rock, BC

See full 5G coverage map here.