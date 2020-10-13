 

Ontario Helps Microbix Ensure Provincial COVID Testing Capacity

Grant of $1.45 Million for Ontario-based Production of Critical Test Reagents

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, is pleased to announce the execution of a grant agreement with the Ontario Together Fund (OTF) of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (MEDJCT).

The Honorable Vic Fedeli, Minister of MEDJCT, Minister responsible for OTF, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, has approved an OTF grant of $1.45 million to cover 50% of the cost to automate production of Microbix’s quality assessment products (QAPs) that help ensure the accuracy of infectious disease diagnostic testing, and enable local, secure, and cost-effective automated production of the quantities of viral transport media (Media) needed for Ontario’s nucleic-acid testing for COVID-19.

Microbix has achieved a leading position in providing QAPs that help ensure tests for COVID-19 disease are being performed correctly. On recognizing the outbreak could become a pandemic, it developed prototypes, validated them with leading international test-makers, and obtained regulatory permissions for clinical laboratory usage in Australia, the European Union, North America, Scandinavia, and the UK.

At the request of Ontario, Microbix will now create a secure and locally-based supply of Media, any lack of which limits capacity for COVID-19 testing. It is Microbix’s intention to begin production on a semi-automated basis before year-end, and move to fully-automated production as soon as possible in 2021. Daily vial capacity is initially targeted at thousands, increasing to tens of thousands upon automation.

OTF’s grant contribution will help fund automation at Microbix’s 10,500 square foot production, packaging, and administrative site – to provide secure and cost-effective domestic supply of high quality Media. The grant will also be used toward funding automation of QAPs manufacturing, as needed to support growing unit volume requirements – as projected by lab accreditation agencies, diagnostic test-makers, clinical labs, and distributors. Lastly, the grant will assist Microbix in creating more highly-skilled jobs in science and manufacturing in Mississauga – adding to its workforce of about 80 professionals.

