Cambium Networks Increases Revenues and Net Income Above High-end of Previous Outlook

Cambium Networks now expects record GAAP revenues of approximately $73 million, above the high-end of the previous outlook of $64-$67 million provided on Aug. 11, 2020. The increased outlook reflects better than anticipated demand for both fixed wireless broadband products and cloud powered enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. The higher demand is primarily due to service providers scaling networks due to requests for increased capacity, including an increased need for CBRS compatible solutions, higher federal business, and stronger demand for enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. Net income is expected to be above the high-end of the previous GAAP and non-GAAP ranges. Cash is expected to be approximately $50 million.

There will not be a conference call in conjunction with this press release. Cambium Networks will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 5, 2020. To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1(877) 288-4394 in the U.S. or Canada and +1 (470) 495-9483 for international callers, referencing conference ID number 3814699. To join the live webcast and view additional materials, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website at https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the investor page of Cambium Networks website for a period of one year.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours soon after the call by phone by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or Canada and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, using the conference ID number 3814699.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people with wireless connectivity worldwide. Its wireless portfolio is used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, Cambium Networks enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum. End-to-end cloud management transforms networks into dynamic environments that evolve to meet changing needs with minimal physical human intervention. Cambium Networks empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver gigabit wireless solutions that just work.