 

Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Q3 2020 announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 13:11  |  52   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Q3 2020 announcement will be published on Wednesday 21 October 2020 at approximately 07:30 CEST.

A conference will be held at 08:30 CEST. At the conference, Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner and Kim Henriksson, CFO, will present EQT AB's announcement, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation and a video link for the conference will be available on www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders/financial-reporting from the time of the publication of the announcement.

To participate by phone, please use the following dial-in details below, at least 10 minutes in advance.

Sweden:  +46 856 642 651
UK:   +44 3333000804
USA:   +1 6319131422

Confirmation Code: 65003104

The conference can be followed live on www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders/financial-reporting and a recording will also be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting
The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56
EQT Shareholder Relations, shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.com
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT
EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. With strong values and a distinct corporate culture, EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns to the fund investors.EQT's talent base and network allow it to pursue a thematic investment strategy and distinctive value creation approach, with the aim of future-proofing the companies which EQT invests in, creating superior returns to EQT's investors and making a positive impact with everything EQT does.

EQT has more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital since inception, currently around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 20 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit. EQT is a thought leader within the private markets industry with deep expertise in responsible and long-term ownership, corporate governance, operational excellence, digitalization and sustainability. EQT has offices in 16 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

The EQT AB group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which includes general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com
Follow EQT on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-eqt-ab-s-q3-2020-announcement,c3214534

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3214534/1318297.pdf

Invitation to presentation of EQT ABâ€s Q3 2020 announcement



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Beijing Review released documentary on the relocation of residents on the Tibetan plateau
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Food Cold Chain Market Size Worth USD 526.00 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 11.4%: Emergen Research
Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs
Take It Away Carefully: The World's First Eco-Technology of "Honeycomb" Underground Mining Which Reduces the Loss of ...
New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore to Transform Customer Experience through ...
BioGX Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization Submission of Extraction-Free Direct RT-PCR Test ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease